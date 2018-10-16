‘Gord Downie Celebration Jam’ in Surrey on first anniversary of singer’s death

Drinks at event are ‘$2.50 for a highball and a buck and a half for a beer (adjusted for inflation)’

A Gord Downie Celebration Jam will be held in Surrey on the first anniversary of the singer’s death.

The gathering is Wednesday evening (Oct. 17) at the Flamingo Events Centre’s Blue Byrd Stage, in an event supporting the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, starting at 8 p.m.

Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman, died on Oct. 17, 2017 after a battle with brain cancer.

“We are inviting local musicians to join in an open mic celebrating the life and music of Gord Downie,” event organizers say. “We will have specially priced drinks – $2.50 for a highball and a buck and a half for a beer (adjusted for inflation) – and will be screening video of Tragically Hip performances.”

As well, “local artists will be accompanied by a house band to provide classic Gord Downie tunes for the evening. Sign up on our website if you are wanting to perform with the house band.”

Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will be given to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund “to help further reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada.”

The venue is at 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey.

Also at the Flamingo, the band Hard Candy will do its first-ever video shoot at the Blackbird Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 24, with a two-set show.

“We are an uptempo cover band that aims to get people up on the dance floor having fun all night long,” the band says in an event post.

“We need YOUR HELP to pack the room with fun local people who will fill the dance floor and give us lots of footage of amazing fans having a great time. We need 300 of you to turn out for this!”

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24, and the first set starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance, a price that includes two drinks.



