‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

The nominations were announced on Monday, Jan. 21 with some movies earning up to six nominations

John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic “Gotti” has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

In nominations announced Monday, “Gotti,” the Will Ferrell comedy “Holmes & Watson,” conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” and the R-rated puppet comedy “Happytime Murders” all earned six nominations.

Nominated for worst picture are “Gotti,” “The Happytime Murders,” “Holmes & Watson,” “Robin Hood” and “Winchester.”

Along with Johnny Depp in “Sherlock Gnomes” and Travolta in “Gotti,” the Razzies nominated Trump in “Death of a Nation” and Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.

Winners will be revealed Feb. 23.

Most Read

