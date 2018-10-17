Halloween in Surrey: 19 events on city’s calendar, including cemetery tour and scary movies

Dances, costume parties and ‘Boo-seum’ event also happening this month in Surrey

Love Halloween?

The City of Surrey has published a list of 19 Halloween-related events happening here this month – everything from a cemetery tour to Halloween-themed swims at local pools.

“Gather up your family and friends and harvest some Halloween fun for all ages in Surrey,” says a post at surrey.ca.

“Registration is required for some events. Use course code where noted in event description.”

CLICK HERE to check out the list of events, and call 604-501-5100 for more details.

Halloween in Surrey: 19 events on city's calendar, including cemetery tour and scary movies

Dances, costume parties and 'Boo-seum' event also happening this month in Surrey

