Guitar player Daniel James was known as Daniel Sveinson while growing up the Guildford area of Surrey.

Homecoming gigs for Surrey-raised guitarist Sveinson (now Daniel James)

Flamingo dates for Brass Camel and Aviator Shades on venue’s March calendar

SURREY — This is a homecoming month for Surrey-raised guitar player Daniel Sveinson, the one-time “Rock and Roll Kid” now working the local music scene as an adult.

Sveinson, 24, and his prog-funk band, Brass Camel, will headline a concert this Friday night (March 9) at the rebranded Blackbird Hall – formerly Pancho’s rock club – at the Flamingo hotel, with support from The Vidos, Mike Machado Trio and Saltwater City.

“If you’re in Surrey this will be a bill not to miss,” Sveinson, known professionally as Daniel James, raved on his Facebook page.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Later this month, on Friday, March 23, the same venue on King George Boulevard will host Aviator Shades, the classic-rock band that features Sveinson along with singer/bassist Dave Gorman, guitarist George Baker drummer Spencer Tomlinson. That gig will also include performances by Redwoods, Nine O’Clock Gun and Joey Chaos.

Thirteen years ago, when he toured with the Danny S. Band as a pre-teen, Sveinson was dubbed “The Rock and Roll Kid,” the title of an hour-long 2006 documentary movie about a spunky, gifted Surrey boy who’d already played the famed Apollo Theater in New York and shared a stage with guitar icon Les Paul.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Inspired to play guitar after hearing Angus Young’s work with AC/DC, and urged on by proud parents Darwin and Jean, the young Guildford-area resident turned heads in the mid-2000s with his solos and riffs.

For the time being, Sveinson’s side gigs, with the likes of Lee Aaron and Heart tribute band Barracuda, have been shelved. Also behind him are the good ol’ days of Sonic City, Mad Shadow and The Led Zeppelin Show, bands that kept Sveinson busy in his teens, as a student at Johnston Heights Secondary.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s ‘Rock and Roll Kid’ is all grown up, and he’s even more awesome on guitar, from Nov. 2017.

• ALSO: Surrey’s Flamingo rocks again, first in renovated/repurposed strip club, from Jan. 3, 2018.

“This year I really haven’t looked for many gigs because I’ve really taken so many years off from playing my original stuff and writing,” Sveinson told the Now-Leader last fall. “While I’m still in my early 20s here, it’s time to write some songs and try that out again, because it’s a totally different experience.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Seattle’s Matassa sings in Surrey at Jazz Vespers event
Next story
Young female Monster Jam driver inspires young girls in crowd

Just Posted

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

UPDATE: Cyclist still in critical condition after crash with motorcycle in Surrey

Collision shut down a Port Kells street for several hours on Saturday

Massive amount of drugs seized from home in Guildford, Surrey police say

RCMP say seizure included 50,000 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 2,600 doses of suspected heroin

Clayton Heights grocery store shoplifter threatened security guard with gun, says RCMP

Shoplifter allegedly steals meat, threatens security guard with gun in Feb. 10 incident

Archway mulled for White Rock gateway

Public Art Advisory Committee seeks council guidance

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Safe driver discounts under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Safe Place campaign for LGBTQ residents expanding to Fraser Valley

A local program will turn stores and civic buildings into safe havens.

Most Read

l -->