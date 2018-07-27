A photo from a past SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team event. (Submitted photo)

Indo-fusion dance show coming to Surrey Arts Centre

‘saffron: a dance tale of love’ to be performed by the SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team

SURREY — The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team is bringing its saffron: a dance tale of love production to the Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 4.

The group promises a “mystical exhibition of love” told through Indo-fusion dance movement, in “Shiamak style.”

“The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team is well known for their high energy Bollywood performances. ‘saffron’ will be different as they will be presenting some of my Indo-Contemporary work,” says Shiamak Davar, founder and director of The SHIAMAK Group, described as Canada’s largest Indo-Canadian dance company.

In the past few years, the SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team has put on an annual showcase entitled ConfiDANCE, and has included various dance styles including jazz, hip hop, contemporary, “Shiamak style,” Indian folk, and Bollywood.

“This year’s show is expected to cultivate the same success as these previous showcases,” organizers say.

The dance team includes students who have been handpicked by Shiamak to take part in further training for professional shows, according to a release.

“Singer, choreographer, performing artist Shiamak Davar is known as the ‘Guru of Dance’ in India,” a release notes. “He is largely responsible for modernizing India’s dance scene especially in the film and theatre industry.”

The team has participated in the Times of India Film Awards, the Indian International Film Awards in Toronto, WE Day Vancouver, The World Police and Fire Games, the BC Lions Halftime Show, and the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Shiamak Davar International describes itself as the “world’s biggest dance academy enriching the lives of over a million dance enthusiasts across India, Canada, Australia, USA, UAE and UK.”

The Surrey show is set for 7 p.m. at the Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage (13750 88 Ave.) on Aug 4.

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Surrey Arts Centre box office at tickets.surrey.ca.

For more information, contact Srushti Gangdev at srushti.gangdev@shiamak.com or 604 924-9104.

Previous story
Sabrina Netflix series back for another late night shoot in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Trial set in White Rock knives-thrown case

Three-day hearing set for January 2019

Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Emergency crews on scene in South Surrey

Indo-fusion dance show coming to Surrey Arts Centre

‘saffron: a dance tale of love’ to be performed by the SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team

BC Games, RCMP investigate reports of groping at athlete dance in Cowichan

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Surrey RCMP says gangsters feeling ‘heat’

The detachment’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded on July 3rd

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

5 to start your day

RCMP investigate groping allegations at BC Summer Games dance, stolen jewelry returned and more

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slash size of Toronto city council nearly by half

A published report suggests the Ontario government is poised to reduce Toronto city council to just over half its current size.

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Most Read

l -->