The Clover Valley Beer Festival organizers also host the Whistler Village Beer Festival and the Great Okanagan Beer Festival. Here, a reveler enjoys a cold brew at the Whistler festival. (Gibbons Whistler/gibbonswhistler.com)

Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

The upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival promises to feature both good brews and good tunes.

The lineup for the August 11 event includes more than 80 brews and ciders, as well as the music of three live bands and a DJ.

The new festival is organized by the Gibbons Whistler group, which puts on the annual Whistler Village Beer Festival and the Great Okanagan Beer Festival. The music lineup, announced Wednesday morning, includes both local talent and fan favourites from previous Gibbons Whistler festivals.

The inaugural Clover Valley Beer Festival will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

Mood Therapy will kick off the music right at noon, offering a range of rock and alternative classics for festival-goers. JennaMae & The Groove Section, with their R&B inspired sound, will then take the stage, and Red Chair, who headlined at the 2018 Great Okanagan Beer Festival in May, will play right through to the end of the festival.

Jaxon Hawks will DJ between bands from The Property Twins Lounge on site.

“Live music has always been a huge part of what makes our flagship festivals so fun and lively,” said Katrina Frew, Director of Festivals and Events. “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase some of the musical talent that Cloverdale has to offer and to bring along favourites from our other festivals as well.”

Also announced Wednesday was a “Brewers Social,” to be held at Sammy J’s in Langley on Friday, August 10. Rollin’ Trainwreck, a trio which plays bluegrass and country rock inspired tunes, will provide live music, and the evening will feature craft beer specials and giveaways.

Gibbons Whistler is partnering with Twins Cancer Fundraising, which hosts the annual Gone Country concert in July at the same venue, and partial proceeds from tickets sales will be donated to the fight against cancer.

For more information on the festival, visit cvbf.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown
Next story
South Surrey girl notches national Highland-dance win

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

White Rock to consider uptown parking lot

Motion to prepare business case approved by council

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

Greyhound bus depot in Langley will close as part of Canada-wide cuts

Logan Avenue facility is on a month-to-month lease, company said

South Surrey girl notches national Highland-dance win

Hannah Black, 11, took to Calgary stage last week

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read

l -->