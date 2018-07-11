Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

The Clover Valley Beer Festival organizers also host the Whistler Village Beer Festival and the Great Okanagan Beer Festival. Here, a reveler enjoys a cold brew at the Whistler festival. (Gibbons Whistler/gibbonswhistler.com)

The upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival promises to feature both good brews and good tunes.

The lineup for the August 11 event includes more than 80 brews and ciders, as well as the music of three live bands and a DJ.

The new festival is organized by the Gibbons Whistler group, which puts on the annual Whistler Village Beer Festival and the Great Okanagan Beer Festival. The music lineup, announced Wednesday morning, includes both local talent and fan favourites from previous Gibbons Whistler festivals.

The inaugural Clover Valley Beer Festival will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

Mood Therapy will kick off the music right at noon, offering a range of rock and alternative classics for festival-goers. JennaMae & The Groove Section, with their R&B inspired sound, will then take the stage, and Red Chair, who headlined at the 2018 Great Okanagan Beer Festival in May, will play right through to the end of the festival.

Jaxon Hawks will DJ between bands from The Property Twins Lounge on site.

“Live music has always been a huge part of what makes our flagship festivals so fun and lively,” said Katrina Frew, Director of Festivals and Events. “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase some of the musical talent that Cloverdale has to offer and to bring along favourites from our other festivals as well.”

Also announced Wednesday was a “Brewers Social,” to be held at Sammy J’s in Langley on Friday, August 10. Rollin’ Trainwreck, a trio which plays bluegrass and country rock inspired tunes, will provide live music, and the evening will feature craft beer specials and giveaways.

Gibbons Whistler is partnering with Twins Cancer Fundraising, which hosts the annual Gone Country concert in July at the same venue, and partial proceeds from tickets sales will be donated to the fight against cancer.

For more information on the festival, visit cvbf.ca.



