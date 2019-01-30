‘Loxy Ladies’ Ainsley Nesrallah and Katherine Hamill create and share seafood recipes. (Whitney Nakamura)

‘Loxy Ladies’ to showcase Cloverdale ingredients at Vancouver boat show

Cooking duo uses ingredients from the family business — Cloverdale’s Sundance Seafoods

“Loxy Ladies” Katherine Hamill and Ainsley Nesrallah are hard at work preparing for their next cooking demonstrations, where they’ll be dishing out favourite recipes made with the very best ingredients from their family business — Cloverdale’s Sundance Seafoods.

Hamill and Nesrallah are sisters who grew up in the family fishing business. When Sundance Seafoods first launched, it was run out of one room in the sisters’ childhood home in Ladner.

“We’ve always been involved with the company,” said Hamill. When they were kids, she explained, laughing, “We weren’t allowed to watch TV unless we were labelling salmon jerky.”

“We’ve always kind of had one foot in,” she said.

The company outgrew their family home, eventually moving into the current facility in Cloverdale, located at 17350 56 Ave.

Now the sisters are all in. Nesrallah worked as a paralegal before joining the family business full-time in June 2014, and Hamill was a dental hygienist before she joined about a year later. Now Nesrallah is an executive assistant, and Hamill works in sales.

In reality, they work on a “bit of everything,” explained Hamill. Loxy Ladies is one of the projects they lead together.

They launched Loxy Ladies on Instagram when the platform began to take off. Although their name is a playful turn on lox — a fillet of brined salmon — the sisters deal with all kinds of salmon and seafood.

The two wanted to find a way to share beloved family recipes with customers, and it was a question that the two were asked often at trade shows, “‘Oh what can you do with this?’” said Nesrallah.

Their Instagram @west_coast_select is an outlet where the two share long-loved family recipes and new creations that they’ve whipped up.

And no, it’s not just bagels and cream cheese. Hamill said that’s a misconception that people often have. “There’s so much you can do with it,” she said. “We thought posting recipes and ideas would make it accessible for people who want to try new things and be creative with it.”

The cooking duo demonstrates at many local trade shows, but the Vancouver International Boat Show is one of their favourites.

Show organizers reached out to them before their first appearance, and asked if the sisters could demonstrate how to put together meals and appetizers in a boat-size galley kitchen.

The Loxy Ladies, who are often on the family boat, know a thing or two about putting together a delicious meal out on the ocean.

At the show, Hamill and Nesrallah will be demonstrating how to put together an easy appetizer board for entertaining at sea, and will be sharing a family recipe for chowder as well.

The show runs from Wednesday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 10. The Loxy Ladies will be doing a live cooking demo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m.

If you miss the demo itself, you’re free to check out booth 447 where they’ll be dishing out samples of Sundance Seafoods products. Nesrallah and Hamill are one of 250 exhibitors that are booked for the show.

For more information on the Vancouver International Boat Show, including hours, locations and ticket sales, visit vancouverboatshow.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shawn Mendes leads this year’s Juno nominees

Just Posted

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Council’s plan to replace RCMP city police force came under scrutiny at Surrey Board of Trade forum

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

Surrey’s extreme weather shelters open more than 30 days so far this season

Spaces open based on weather conditions, from Nov. 1 to March 31

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada’s oldest graveyards

Archeologist Sara Beanlands says there is compelling evidence to at the unmarked site in western Nova Scotia

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Chilliwack school trustee wants 30% raise

Trustee Darrell Furgason asked the board to raise their salaries from $19,293 to $25,000

New Westminster becomes first in B.C. to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

City unanimously approved bylaw ammendment for more strict conditions for developers

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

Most Read

l -->