Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Matthew Good’s concert scheduled for tonight in Prince George, B.C., has been postponed for a day as the Canadian rocker deals with pneumonia.

A post on his social media accounts says the concert with him and Our Lady Peace at the CN Centre will now take place tomorrow.

It says all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be valid tomorrow.

Those who can’t make it tomorrow can inquire about a refund through the TicketsNorth box office or its phone number.

Good was taken to hospital last night after collapsing onstage during a performance at Edmonton’s Jubilee Auditorium.

His social media accounts say he was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

Related: Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good to hit the stage

In a video from the concert posted on social media, Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida told the crowd that Good “wanted to do the show and he tried to do it and you saw what happened.”

The crowd then burst into applause when Maida urged them to give Good a “big hand for even getting up there.”

Good and Our Lady Peace are on a cross-Canada tour that began March 1 in St. John’s, N.L.

The two acts also performed at the Jubilee Auditorium on Monday night.

The tour will end with shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

