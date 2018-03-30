Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Musician Matthew Good has checked himself out of hospital, saying he intends to play two upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.

The hospitalization left his participation in subsequent stops in Kelowna and Abbotsford up in the air. But on Friday morning, Good posted on Instagram that he had left hospital and would be playing.

“You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher,” said Good, who had been rolled out of a building on a stretcher several days earlier. “That’s the way it is.”

Good said doctors wanted him to stay at the hospital, but that “being that it’s not a prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability.”

There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been. I want to first thank everyone at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton who were absolutely unbelievable. So much so that they wanted me to stay the weekend. Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability. I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down. Thankfully, I have an award winning Lighting Director that makes me look good, which helps when you’re not 100% and will probably just be standing in one place – or, in truth, if you’re just me in general. So if you’re coming over the next two nights, do forgive me the odd hiccup. I hope you enjoy the shows. Thank you very much for all the well wishes I’ve received. My best to everyone.

A post shared by Matthew Good (@matthewgoodgram) on

Previous story
‘Gatsby Party’ set for South Surrey in April

Just Posted

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

Project first mentioned at Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address

152 Street overpass repairs expected to cost $1.2 million

South Surrey structure struck by a truck in December

‘We believe that the driver feels remorseful’

RCMP request public’s help after South Surrey hit-and-run

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Most Read

  • Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

    Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

  • ‘Gatsby Party’ set for South Surrey in April

    Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers headline Club 240 show

l -->