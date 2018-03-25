Canadian singer Michael Buble’ arrives for the screening of the movie ’ Tour Stop 148 ’ at the Rome Film festival in Rome, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, ANSA

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene.

Host Michael Buble will oversee the festivities at Rogers Arena, adding his trademark quips between an array of live performances and accolades.

Awards will be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, Arkells and Arcade Fire, who will receive an international achievement award.

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Rush frontman Geddy Lee. The band also reunites with Page to perform together for the first time since he went solo in nearly a decade ago.

A posthumous tribute to Gord Downie will be led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream for a worldwide audience on the CBC Music website.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday. Gord Downie and Diana Krall led the tally of winners with two each.

Buble also warmed up to hosting duties by picking up an adult contemporary album Juno for “Nobody But Me.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Just Posted

Transit Police seek suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

A woman was left with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma

Break-in at White Rock pet-supply store

Critters & Friends targeted overnight Tuesday

Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

Customs say cost of fuel, nice weather, spring break are contributing factors of uptick of traffic

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

Hogg accuses Opposition of playing ‘games’

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found

Beaudin Hamm returned to family

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo Peninsula puppies celebrated on National Puppy Day

Photos of our furry friends

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Two Burnaby teens face drug trafficking charges after fatal overdoses

Saskatoon Police say fentanyl-laced cocaine is causing more and more deaths

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Most Read

l -->