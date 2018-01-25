New beer fest in Surrey promises one frosty afternoon next summer

A photo of the 2017 Whistler Village Beer Fest posted to the event’s Facebook page (facebook.com/WhisBeerFest).

SURREY — A new-to-Cloverdale event called Clover Valley Beer Fest will set up for an afternoon of cold beverages and live entertainment next summer.

The Aug. 11 event, held at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, will be staged by the Whistler-based Gibbons company, which has produced similar festivals in Whistler Village and, as Great Okanagan beer festival, in Kelowna.

“With two festivals under our belts, we’re thrilled to announce that Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre at Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition will be our venue partner for the first annual Clover Valley Beer Festival,” says a post at facebook.com/CVBeerFest.

Live and DJ-played music will be featured at the fest, along with beers from 40-plus craft breweries. Food trucks and “good times” are also promised.

The event’s Facebook page indicates “early-bird pricing” for tickets, but no prices or links are available yet.

The festival’s charity partner will be Twins Cancer Fundraising, which stages the annual Gone Country benefit concert every July at the same venue in Cloverdale.

“It’s not our event, it’s a Gibbons Group event, who do beer fests in Kelowna and Whistler, and they’ve been extremely successful with those and want to bring it out here,” said Chris Ruscheinski, who runs Twins Cancer Fundraising with his twin brother, Jamie.

“They (Gibbons reps) reached out to us to see if we want to be the charity component, through Twins Cancer Fundraising, and then we decided to jump on board,” Chris explained. “So we’ll set up a big lounge at Beer Fest and there’ll be around 40 breweries there, a stage for some bands and Jaxon Hawks will DJ in our lounge, so it should be a really fun afternoon.

“They’ll be donating some of the money raised to Twins Cancer Fundraising, which is great, and in turn we’ll help them promote the event through our resources,” he added.

The next Gone Country concert is set for Saturday, July 21, 2018, and the headliners are scheduled to be announced on Feb. 1, Chris said.

Clover Valley Beer Fest is not to be confused with Cloverfest, a craft beer and wine event held at Shannon Hall last October as a fundraiser for Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce and Cloverdale Rotary.



