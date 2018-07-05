The new Boomerango slide (right) at Big Splash water park in Tsawwassen. (submitted photo)

New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada

A big, new multi-coloured slide is set to open at Big Splash water park in Tsawwassen.

Park operators promise sliders on the so-called “Boomerango” will “cruise along then suddenly plunge six storeys at scream speed to be shot up a towering vertical wall then (boomerang) into an epic plummet at epic speeds.”

The new slide, billed as the largest in Western Canada, will open sometime over the next two weeks. It’s located to the right of the park’s main entrance, on a grass area.

Nothing was removed to make way for Boomerango, which is valued at around $1.5 million, according to park operators Executive Hotels and Resorts.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO OF A BOOMERANGO SLIDE IN LIMOGES, ONTARIO)

The seven-acre Big Splash park officially opened for the summer on June 23.

“It was important for us to introduce a number of thrilling new features that would make our park unforgettable,” stated park GM Harold Frederiks. “From the Boomerango, to renovated slides and pools, we cannot wait for guests to come experience everything we have to offer this season.”

A free shuttle now transports guests to the park from River Rock Casino Resort/Bridgeport Skytrain station.

For the summer, Big Splash is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details are posted at bigsplashwaterpark.ca.

The park, opened in 2017, is located on the former site of Splashdown Waterpark.

In Aldergrove, the new Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is among features at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, at 27032 Fraser Hwy. The slide park was opened on June 29.

