North Delta happenings: week of April 12

THIS WEEK

• CFUW Book Sale: April 12-14; Scottsdale Centre; Canadian Federation of University Women’s North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale in order to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to Write to Read (who provide books for first nations communities) and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club , contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

• Watershed Creek Fish Release: April 15, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Watershed Park (11660 Kittson Pky.); The Watershed Creek Fish Release is an annual event that allows you to experience the park through activities, children’s crafts, habitat planting, interactive presentations and a free tour starting at Pinewood Elementary. And of course, the afternoon culminates to the release of 25,000 chum salmon fry into the creek. (The tour kicks off at 11:30 and ends at the fish release.) Register today at rsvp@delta.ca.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: April 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Spring Clean-Up: April 18 and 19; Spring Clean-Up is an annual program where normal garbage volume limits are waived and residents can place excess or bulky household material at the curbside for collection. Please note, only residents that receive Delta’s weekly garbage collection service are eligible to participate. For restrictions and a list of what’s accepted, visit delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/spring-clean-up.

COMING UP

• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• Paws 4 Stories: April 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. so please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: April 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Fashion Design and Illustration: April 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you have a passion for fashion? Do you like to design? Are you an aspiring fashion designer or illustrator? Join us for an information session with the staff from Kwantlen University’s fashion design and technology department.

• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: April 28 to 29; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Join us for the fourth annual Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair. It’s a free, bilingual educational initiative that encourages students to explore Canadian history and heritage through project-based learning. Open to students in Delta and Surrey, the fair is an exciting event where students present history project displays and learn about Canadian history through interactive workshops and field trips. For more information, visit deltaheritagefair.wordpress.com.

• Navigating the Health Care Maze: May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Navigating our complex health-care system while suffering with an acute or chronic health condition can be overwhelming. Come learn about your rights as a patient. Using new strategies and techniques, discover how to best navigate the health-care system and feel more confident about the choices you make. Presenter Lorraine Bosha, founder and CEO of Shield Health Advocates, has seen both sides of our health-care system, as a cancer patient and as a registered nurse.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Gardening with Water Restrictions: May 5, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Get ready for another hot and dry summer. When it comes to conserving water in the garden, it’s all about the soil. Learn about watering techniques, the benefits of native plants, and the effects of mulching and composting to help you maintain your lawn and garden when water restrictions are in effect. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Managing the Chafer Beetle: May 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Chafer beetles are an emerging pest in Delta and can cause significant damage to your lawn. Learn about proper lawn maintenance to help prevent an infestation, and how to identify and treat a chafer beetle infestation naturally using nematodes. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• Summer Jobs 101: May 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Finding a job is tough, but that’s just the beginning. Are you between 15 and 25 years old? Join us for an information session hosted by career counsellors from WorkBC Delta and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC. Learn where to start, how to apply, resumé tips and the top three interview skills.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays through May 18, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY EVENTS

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter