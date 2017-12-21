North Delta happenings: week of Dec. 21

THIS WEEK
• Holiday Open Mic Night: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join us for our open mic, holiday edition. Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. The general public is welcome to come. Admission is $5 for both performers and members of the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 23, 27-30 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COMING UP
• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.
• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.
• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
• Lions Christmas Tree Chipping: Jan 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Scottsdale Lions Club will once again be providing Christmas tree chipping services by donation, with all proceeds going back to causes within the community.
• Acrylics with Cathey — Winter Barn: Jan. 10 (Wednesdays through Feb. 7), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Choose between two paintings to create your winter project. Supplies TBA. Please pre-register at the centre’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.
• Basic Digital Photography: Jan. 11 (Thursdays through March 8), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course covers the basics of digital photography. Explore how to use existing light to your advantage, as well as exposure, depth of field, histograms and composition. Learn about the basic relationship between available light, shutter speed and ISO (film sensitivity) for better insight when choosing “in camera” programs in point-and-shoot cameras. It is an opportunity for DSLR users to refine control using manual, aperture preferred or shutter preferred settings. There will be discussions, demonstrations, hands-on activities, critiques and possibly a field trip. Bring your camera to the first session. For more information and to register, please contact 604-594-2717.
• Rick Hansen Foundation Access4All Barrier Buster Project Celebration: Jan. 13, 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us as we bust barriers with a grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation #Access4All initiative. Let’s celebrate inclusivity and the recent updates to the George Mackie Library with cake and family entertainment.
• Beginners Watercolour Class: Jan. 15 (Mondays through March 12), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; If you want to learn the wonders of watercolour painting, now is your chance. We are offering an eight-week class to introduce the basic techniques in watercolour painting. This course is intended for absolute beginners. For more information and to register, please contact the centre’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717.
• Intermediate Watercolour Painting Class: Jan. 16 (Tuesdays through March 6), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This eight-week class will build on basic techniques learned in the beginner class. We will work on a series of skylines, seascapes and seasonal paintings. Pick up your supply list when you register at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Call 604-594-2717 for more info.
• Get Ready for Tax Season: Jan. 16, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Various strategies and tax tips will be reviewed that could be implemented prior to the end of the year in order to minimize income taxes. Topics will include the selling of investments with accrued losses to offset capital gains realized in the year or the previous three years; advantages of contributing to an RRSP and TFSA; and paying certain expenses before year-end to maximize tax deductions and credits. In addition, tax tips for business owners will be discussed, such as purchasing depreciable assets late in the year, paying salaries to family members, and non-cash gifts to employees.
• Death Café: Jan. 17, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; There will be cake! Come, be ready to talk or listen about death, but other than that there are no expectations. All beliefs will be honoured and no agenda will be forced upon you; just open, welcoming and honest conversations about the one thing we will all experience one day. All are welcome, at no cost.
• Paws 4 Stories: Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.
• Pop-Up Workshop: Button Making for Teens: Jan. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in for our Saturday workshop and leave with shiny new buttons. Create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork, using coloured markers, pencils and collage materials. All supplies will be provided, just bring your ideas.
• Advanced Care Planning Seminar: Jan. 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their families and friends and even less have spoken with their doctors. Many people don’t know how to begin, while others are unaware of the importance. The Kennedy is very pleased to host Cari Hoffman, project implementation coordinator for advance care planning at Fraser Health since 2006. For more information and to register for this free seminar, please call the centre at 604-594-2717.
• Baby and Preschool Oral Health Workshops: Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; A fun and informative interactive session where parents and young children learn how to properly care for teeth at an early age.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Jan. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Baby and Preschool Oral Health Workshops: Feb. 1, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; A fun and informative interactive session where parents and young children learn how to properly care for teeth at an early age.
• Care for the Caregiver Workshop: Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This free workshop will examine causes of caregiver burnout and offer suggestions on how to prevent it, as well as review sources of assistance and support. For more information and to register for this seminar, please call the Kennedy Centre at 604-594-2717. Presented by COSCO Workshops.
