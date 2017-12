North Delta happenings: week of Dec. 28

Hundreds of brave souls rang in the new year by taking to the frigid waters of Boundary Bay for Delta’s 37th annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. This year’s event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 at at Boundary Bay Regional Park. (Tibi Roman photo)

THIS WEEK

• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.

• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

COMING UP

• Lions Christmas Tree Chipping: Jan 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Scottsdale Lions Club will once again be providing Christmas tree chipping services by donation, with all proceeds going back to causes within the community.

• Acrylics with Cathey — Winter Barn: Jan. 10 (Wednesdays through Feb. 7), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Choose between two paintings to create your winter project. Supplies TBA. Please pre-register at the centre’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.

• Basic Digital Photography: Jan. 11 (Thursdays through March 8), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course covers the basics of digital photography. Explore how to use existing light to your advantage, as well as exposure, depth of field, histograms and composition. Learn about the basic relationship between available light, shutter speed and ISO (film sensitivity) for better insight when choosing “in camera” programs in point-and-shoot cameras. It is an opportunity for DSLR users to refine control using manual, aperture preferred or shutter preferred settings. There will be discussions, demonstrations, hands-on activities, critiques and possibly a field trip. Bring your camera to the first session. For more information and to register, please contact 604-594-2717.

• Rick Hansen Foundation Access4All Barrier Buster Project Celebration: Jan. 13, 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us as we bust barriers with a grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation #Access4All initiative. Let’s celebrate inclusivity and the recent updates to the George Mackie Library with cake and family entertainment.

• Beginners Watercolour Class: Jan. 15 (Mondays through March 12), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; If you want to learn the wonders of watercolour painting, now is your chance. We are offering an eight-week class to introduce the basic techniques in watercolour painting. This course is intended for absolute beginners. For more information and to register, please contact the centre’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717.

• Intermediate Watercolour Painting Class: Jan. 16 (Tuesdays through March 6), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This eight-week class will build on basic techniques learned in the beginner class. We will work on a series of skylines, seascapes and seasonal paintings. Pick up your supply list when you register at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Call 604-594-2717 for more info.

• Get Ready for Tax Season: Jan. 16, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Various strategies and tax tips will be reviewed that could be implemented prior to the end of the year in order to minimize income taxes. Topics will include the selling of investments with accrued losses to offset capital gains realized in the year or the previous three years; advantages of contributing to an RRSP and TFSA; and paying certain expenses before year-end to maximize tax deductions and credits. In addition, tax tips for business owners will be discussed, such as purchasing depreciable assets late in the year, paying salaries to family members, and non-cash gifts to employees.

• Death Café: Jan. 17, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; There will be cake! Come, be ready to talk or listen about death, but other than that there are no expectations. All beliefs will be honoured and no agenda will be forced upon you; just open, welcoming and honest conversations about the one thing we will all experience one day. All are welcome, at no cost.

• Diamonds by the Sea – Charlotte Diamond in Concert: Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Genesis Theatre, 5005 45th Ave., Ladner; Preschoolers and the young at heart, come sing and dance around the world in English, French and Spanish. Charlotte Diamond will present this family concerts in January for the Delta School District and the Delta chapter of the Canadian Parents for French (CPF). Pre-sale tickets are available for $3 at charlottediamondgenesis.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for $5.

• Paws 4 Stories: Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

• Diamonds by the Sea – Charlotte Diamond in Concert: Jan. 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary School theatre; Preschoolers and the young at heart, come sing and dance around the world in English, French and Spanish. Charlotte Diamond will present this family concerts in January for the Delta School District and the Delta chapter of the Canadian Parents for French (CPF). Pre-sale tickets are available for $3 at charlottediamondseaquam.eventbrite.com. Tockets will also be available at the door for $5.

• Pop-Up Workshop: Button Making for Teens: Jan. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in for our Saturday workshop and leave with shiny new buttons. Create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork, using coloured markers, pencils and collage materials. All supplies will be provided, just bring your ideas.

• Advanced Care Planning Seminar: Jan. 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their families and friends and even less have spoken with their doctors. Many people don’t know how to begin, while others are unaware of the importance. The Kennedy is very pleased to host Cari Hoffman, project implementation coordinator for advance care planning at Fraser Health since 2006. For more information and to register for this free seminar, please call the centre at 604-594-2717.

• Baby and Preschool Oral Health Workshops: Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; A fun and informative interactive session where parents and young children learn how to properly care for teeth at an early age.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Jan. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

ONGOING

• Drive-in Movie Afternoon: Tuesdays, through Jan. 2, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Movie buffs are invited to Drive-in Movie Afternoon at Sungod every Tuesday.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Group: First Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) group for individuals with OCD and/or their friends and family. Our facilitated groups offer emotional and social support, encouragement and education in a confidential, non- judgmental setting. These groups are free and available to the public – no matter which city you live in. Please call 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca for dates, times and locations and to register for your first meeting.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Heather (604-591-7678) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

RETURNING IN 2018

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required. Program runs Mondays, Jan. 8 through March 19 and April 9 through June 18 (except April 2 and May 21), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the George Mackie Library; and Fridays, Jan. 12 through March 16 and April 6 through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.).

• Storytime: Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6. Program runs Tuesdays, Jan. 9 through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Fridays, Jan. 12 through May 18 (except March 30), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Babytime: Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger. Program runs Thursdays, Jan. 11 through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger. Program runs Thursdays, Jan. 11 through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• LEGO® Club: Love LEGO®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. LEGO® Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Program runs Thursdays, Jan. 11 through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Knit & Stitch: Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation. Program runs Fridays, Jan. 5 to May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• ESL Book Club: Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers. Program runs Tuesdays, Jan. 9 through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Book Clubs: Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided. Clubs meet the second Tuesday of the month (Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13 April 10 and May 8), 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and the fourth Thursday of the month (Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26 and May 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Next Chapter Book Club: The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting. The club meets Wednesdays, Jan. 10 through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.

• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Program runs Saturdays, Jan. 20 through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the George Mackie Library.



