North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 1

THIS WEEK

• Seaquam 2018 Grad Talent and Fashion Showcase: Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary, 11584 Lyon Rd.; Get your tickets for the Seaquam Grad Fashion Show and Talent Showcase. Tickets will be sold at lunchtime every day this week outside the Seaquam school cafeteria, or if you purchase your ticket online you will be able to pick you tickets up at the door the night of the event (with name and receipt). We will be having amazing raffle baskets and 50/50 during intermission, so come prepared. All proceeds go towards the 2018 Dry Grad event. Tickets available at squareup.com/store/seaquam-dry-grad-2018/item/grad-fashion-talent-showcase.

• Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Application Public Information Meeting: Feb. 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The City of Delta will be hosting a series of public information meetings concerning Gateway’s application to build a gaming and entertainment facility. The purpose of these meetings is to provide information on the application and answer questions. Meetings are an open house format. Two other meetings are scheduled to take place at the Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.) on Feb. 1 and 8, also from 4 to 8 p.m.

COMING UP

• Valentine’s Day Family Fun Time: Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Come enjoy crafts, story time and indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare groups and preschools are welcome. Each child in attendance will receive a free book.

• Valentine’s Day Family Amazing Race: Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Join in the fun as teams compete in Amazing Race-style activities. Come with at least one adult and one school-aged child to participate. Event is free, fun and comes with a chance to win great prizes.

• Diabetes Self-Management Course: Feb. 17 (Saturdays through March 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course is brought to you by the University of Victoria Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health. The diabetes self-management program is a free six-session workshop that helps people with Type-2 diabetes and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. Participants receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions companion book. Participants should attend all six sessions to get the maximum benefit. To register, please call the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center at 604-594-2717.

• Cancer Care Workshop: Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; InspireHealth, a supportive cancer care organization approved by the B.C. Ministry of Health, is offering a free one-day supportive cancer care workshop. Educational and interactive sessions are led by an InspireHealth physician and nutritionist. Topics including nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support are explored. Participants must supply their own lunch, but tea and light refreshments will be provided. The workshop is open to adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis. Family members and support people are also welcome. To register, please call InspireHealth at 604-734-7125.

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Feb. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; North Delta Public Safety Building, 11375 84th Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155.

• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; See talented Delta artists perform live as they compete for the title of Delta Idol! Tickets cost $11, call 604-943-9437 to reserve.

• Coldest Night of the Year Walk: Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; Deltassist will be hosting the Delta/Surrey event for this national walk for homelessness. The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth in 120 communities across Canada. Participants can choose from a 2, 5 0r 10 km route and enjoy a light meal at the event. Walkers, volunteers and sponsors can visit cnoy.org/location/delta for more information.

• Paws 4 Stories: Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

• Teaching Your Dog to Come (Recall Classes): Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration. To register call 604-940-7111.

WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through March 16 and April 6 through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca

MONTHLY EVENTS

• Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month (Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26 and May 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

COMMUNITY GROUPS AND CLUBS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.