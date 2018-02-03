North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 1

THIS WEEK
• Seaquam 2018 Grad Talent and Fashion Showcase: Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary, 11584 Lyon Rd.; Get your tickets for the Seaquam Grad Fashion Show and Talent Showcase. Tickets will be sold at lunchtime every day this week outside the Seaquam school cafeteria, or if you purchase your ticket online you will be able to pick you tickets up at the door the night of the event (with name and receipt). We will be having amazing raffle baskets and 50/50 during intermission, so come prepared. All proceeds go towards the 2018 Dry Grad event. Tickets available at squareup.com/store/seaquam-dry-grad-2018/item/grad-fashion-talent-showcase.
• Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Application Public Information Meeting: Feb. 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The City of Delta will be hosting a series of public information meetings concerning Gateway’s application to build a gaming and entertainment facility. The purpose of these meetings is to provide information on the application and answer questions. Meetings are an open house format. Two other meetings are scheduled to take place at the Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.) on Feb. 1 and 8, also from 4 to 8 p.m.
COMING UP
• Valentine’s Day Family Fun Time: Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Come enjoy crafts, story time and indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare groups and preschools are welcome. Each child in attendance will receive a free book.
• Valentine’s Day Family Amazing Race: Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Join in the fun as teams compete in Amazing Race-style activities. Come with at least one adult and one school-aged child to participate. Event is free, fun and comes with a chance to win great prizes.
• Diabetes Self-Management Course: Feb. 17 (Saturdays through March 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course is brought to you by the University of Victoria Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health. The diabetes self-management program is a free six-session workshop that helps people with Type-2 diabetes and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. Participants receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions companion book. Participants should attend all six sessions to get the maximum benefit. To register, please call the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center at 604-594-2717.
• Cancer Care Workshop: Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; InspireHealth, a supportive cancer care organization approved by the B.C. Ministry of Health, is offering a free one-day supportive cancer care workshop. Educational and interactive sessions are led by an InspireHealth physician and nutritionist. Topics including nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support are explored. Participants must supply their own lunch, but tea and light refreshments will be provided. The workshop is open to adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis. Family members and support people are also welcome. To register, please call InspireHealth at 604-734-7125.
WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS
• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.
• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.
• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.
• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.
• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.
• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.
• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca