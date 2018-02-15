North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 15

Orcas crossing routes with the BC Ferries vessel Salish Orca as it approaches Little River Terminal in Comox, B.C. How noise from marine traffic affects the whales is the subject of a pair of talks at the Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office (5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.) on Feb. 21. (Life Force Ocean Friends photo)

THIS WEEK

• Sonic Sea Screening: various dates, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Drop in throughout the month of February to catch a free screening of the 60-minute film Sonic Sea, an award-winning documentary about the impact of industrial and military ocean noise on whales and other marine life. Other showtimes include Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The community office will also be hosting a student-oriented screening of Sonic Sea on Friday, February 23, which is a Pro-D day in Delta. Due to the mature nature of the topic, it is recommended for students in Grade 7 and up. Choose from two screenings: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. For more info or to register for the student screenings, visit portvancouver.com/delta.

• Diabetes Self-Management Course: Feb. 17 (Saturdays through March 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course is brought to you by the University of Victoria Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health. The diabetes self-management program is a free six-session workshop that helps people with Type-2 diabetes and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. Participants receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions companion book. Participants should attend all six sessions to get the maximum benefit. To register, please call the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center at 604-594-2717.

• Cancer Care Workshop: Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; InspireHealth, a supportive cancer care organization approved by the B.C. Ministry of Health, is offering a free one-day supportive cancer care workshop. Educational and interactive sessions are led by an InspireHealth physician and nutritionist. Topics including nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support are explored. Participants must supply their own lunch, but tea and light refreshments will be provided. The workshop is open to adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis. Family members and support people are also welcome. To register, please call InspireHealth at 604-734-7125.

• Makey Makey at The Playground: Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Try your hand with Makey Makey, an invention kit for the 21st century. When the small circuit board is connected to a computer, it allows users to turn everyday conductive objects into touchpads and keyboards. Learn how pencil lead can open and close electrical circuits, turn bananas into a piano and use playdoh as a controller for a video game. The Playground at FVRL offers customers of all ages free access to fun and engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning experiences. Bring your imagination and have some fun at the library.

• Reducing Shipping Impacts on Whales: Feb. 21, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; The ECHO program wants to understand and mitigate key threats to at-risk whales in the Salish Sea. Join us for this free presentation by Krista Trounce, ECHO Program project manager, to learn what’s threatening whales in our region, why underwater noise is a focus, and what the program’s research says about possible solutions. For more info or to register, visit portvancouver.com/delta.

COMING UP

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Feb. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; North Delta Public Safety Building, 11375 84th Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155.

• Open Mic: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this community favourite variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come as well. Admission is $5 for performers and audience. Doors open 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. Call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072 for more info.

• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; See talented Delta artists perform live as they compete for the title of Delta Idol! Tickets cost $11, call 604-943-9437 to reserve.

• Heritage Week Celebration: Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Delta Heritage Week is a one week celebration of the many cultural heritage traditions in Delta. Come celebrate with us and learn about the ways that culture is expressed in Delta through arts, music, dance and stories. Join us for workshops and an evening presentation called Duty, Honour & Izzat, about the pivotal part Indian soldiers played in the campaigns on the Western Front duringthe First World War. Contact Stephanie Haddaway, education coordinator, at 604-952-3838 for more info.

• Paws 4 Stories: Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

• Teaching Your Dog to Come (Recall Classes): Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration. To register call 604-940-7111.

• Coldest Night of the Year Walk: Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; Deltassist will be hosting the Delta/Surrey event for this national walk for homelessness. The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth in 120 communities across Canada. Participants can choose from a 2, 5 or 10 km route and enjoy a light meal at the event. Walkers, volunteers and sponsors can visit cnoy.org/location/delta for more information.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Battle of the Badges: Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Police Department and the Delta Fire Department face off in a fun-filled rivalry at the Battle of the Badges Hockey Showdown at Sungod Arena. This event also coincides with anti-bullying day. This year’s pink shirt theme is “Nice has no Filters” and will be highlighted throughout the event. Supporting Anti-bullying day is a great way to show that you are sending a positive message to your community that bullying and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

• High Paws — Clicker Training your Cat: March 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• History Talk: Who the heck is Annie?: March 3, 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Hear stories of how Norwegian fishermen carved their homes out of the dense forests along the Fraser River to build what is now known as Annieville and Sunbury. See historical images and explore artifacts of these fishing communities, and maybe discover who the real Annie of Annieville was. Presented by Valerie Adolph, assisted by Les Starheim, Gordon Lande and Rita Hagman.

• Sleep Workshop: March 6, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Many older adults find it difficult to get enough sleep, and this workshop explores the reasons and remedies. Information about lifestyle changes that may help is provided. This workshop is presented by COSCO Workshops and is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by calling the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717.

• Dog Body Language & Dog Park Safety: March 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. To register call 604-940-7111. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration.

• Free Compost Week: March 10 to 18, Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Each year, Delta residents are invited to pick up one cubic metre (roughly a pickup truck-sized load) of compost for free from the Vancouver Landfill. Proof of residency (e.g. driver’s licence, vehicle registration, property tax notice or utility bill) is required. For directions and hours of operation, visit vancouver.ca/home-property-development/landfill.aspx.

• From Gremlin to Gorgeous — Tips on Grooming your Pet: March 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 17, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at either the Winskill Rec Centre, South Delta Rec Centre or Ladner Leisure Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at Sungod Rec Centre or North Delta Rec Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).

• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays through May 18 (except March 30), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through March 16 and April 6 through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY EVENTS

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS AND CLUBS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Online registration for spring courses begins on Feb. 19th at 7pm at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege. In person registration is also available at KinVillage Community Centre Feb. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. or Feb. 20 to 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, or at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call 604-943-0262.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

For more local events and clubs listings, visit northdeltareporter.com