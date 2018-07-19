North Delta happenings: week of July 19

THIS WEEK

• Outdoor Movie Night — Peter Rabbit: July 19, 8 p.m.; North Delta Community Park, 11311 84th Ave.; Join us for a free family friendly movie, starting at dusk. We will be showing Peter Rabbit: “Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.”

• Storyteller Shayna Jones: July 20, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the world through folk tales, wise words and song with storyteller Shayna Jones. Immerse yourself in these stories and help Shayna bring them to life through songs, rhythm and movement. Part of the library’s Summer Reading Club. This is a ticketed event, so registration is required. Please pick up your tickets at the library beginning July 20.

• Boundary Bay Airshow: July 21, 12 p.m.; Boundary Bay Airport, 7800 Alpha Way; Nothing beats the exhilaration of the Boundary Bay Airshow. This free event has something for all ages, both in the air and on the ground. Enjoy exciting aerobatic performances, static displays, food vendors, community booths and the Port of Vancouver Family Zone. Gates open at 11 a.m.; show starts at noon. Admission and parking is free. Please bring your own chairs. Sorry, no pets allowed.

• Jog for the Bog: July 22, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Delta Nature Reserve, 10388 Nordel Crt.; Jog for the Bog is a run/walk in the Delta Nature Reserve to raise money for the protection of the Burns Bog and the education of youth in the Lower Mainland. It includes a 5 km run, a 10 km run, live entertainment and a pancake breakfast. Register now and get a free t-shirt. Visit jogforthebog.org for more information.

• Dog Days at the Kennedy: July 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Meet some four-legged heroes at the Kennedy. Presentations by BC Guide Dog Founder and CEO Bill Thornton and Kim Gramlich, handler of Delta Police victims services dog Caber, who also represents PADS (Pacific Assistance Dogs Society). Caber, his brother Tartan (a PADS demonstration dog), several assistance dogs, BC guide dogs and autism support dogs in training will be present. Tickets are $5 and available at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre July 16 to 23. Net proceeds benefit BC Guide Dogs & Autism Support Dogs and PADS. Refreshments available. All ages welcome.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: July 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• AquaVan coming to Delta: July 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Attention all families! The Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office will be visited by the Vancouver Aquarium’s AquaVan. Come and touch a sea star, examine a sea urchin and learn about our coastal ecosystems.

COMING UP

• Guided Heritage Tours — Boundary Bay Park: July 26, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Cammidge House, 498 Boundary Bay Rd.; Since time immemorial, people have valued Boundary Bay not only for its natural beauty but the delectable bounty it provides. Come learn about the natural history, people and industries of Boundary Bay.

• How Microplastics Are Threatening Our Oceans: July 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; More than eight million tonnes of plastic enters our oceans every year. Ocean research scientist Peter Ross believes microplastics are the most unique and pervasive pollutant in the world. Join us for these free presentations as we consider where microplastics come from, how scientists track them and potential solutions to the problem.

• Guided Heritage Tours — Boundary Bay Park: July 28, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Cammidge House, 498 Boundary Bay Rd.; Since time immemorial, people have valued Boundary Bay not only for its natural beauty but the delectable bounty it provides. Come learn about the natural history, people and industries of Boundary Bay.

• Summer Fun at the Park: July 30-Aug. 3, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Wade Road Park, 6500 Wade Rd.; Balloon animals, skits, live music, and snacks… What more could you want for a family evening in the park? Getting bigger every year, the event is free and drop-in friendly. However, pre-registration by July 29th has its benefits, as children (up to Grade 6) and youth (Grade 7-12) will receive a free event t-shirt. Contact Isaac Whiting at 604-572-5683 or email info@gethope.ca.

• Greater Vancouver Zoo at the Library: Aug. 3, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. George Mackie Library; Snakes slither, ducks waddle, mice scurry. Why do animals move the way they do? Join the Greater Vancouver Zoo to explore how animals move and groove. Meet some animal ambassadors and hear their stories. Part of the library’s Summer Reading Club. This is a ticketed event, so registration is required. Please pick up your tickets at the library beginning July 27.

• Concerts in the Park – The Flanagans: Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84th Ave.; Join us for an evening of arts in our local park featuring The Flanagans. Engage in interactive activities from Delta’s community arts and heritage staff and enjoy displays from local artisans before completing the evening with great music. Activities and displays start one hour prior to the concert. Bring your own blanket and chairs, and be sure to arrive early to secure your spot.

• Guided Heritage Tours — North Delta: Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Tidewaters Liquor Store, 10190 River Rd.; For millennia the Fraser River has shaped the land and the people living along its banks. Explore the history of the Fraser from time immemorial to the modern day and learn how it has shaped our community.

• 7th Annual North Delta Show & Shine: Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Into its seventh year, the North Delta Show & Shine gets bigger and better each time! Check out dozens of classic and vintage cars, have a bite to eat at the food truck and enjoy music by a live DJ. Do you have a hot rod, muscle car, restored antique or foreign model? We’d love to see your vehicle at the Show & Shine. To pre-register, call 604-952-3000 or sign up at the show between 8 and 10 a.m. Registration cost is $20 per vehicle and includes t-shirt and dash plaque.

• Guided Heritage Tours — North Delta: Aug. 11, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Tidewaters Liquor Store, 10190 River Rd.; For millennia the Fraser River has shaped the land and the people living along its banks. Explore the history of the Fraser from time immemorial to the modern day and learn how it has shaped our community.

• Outdoor Movie Night — Coco: Aug. 15, 8 p.m.; North Delta Community Park, 11311 84th Ave.; Join us for a free family friendly movie, starting at at dusk. We will be showing Coco: “Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.”

• Delta Community Animal Expo: Aug 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave., Ladner; Bring your leashed friendly dog(s) and have a great time at this fun free family event. Participate in games, try a lure course, watch dog and rabbit agility shows, compete in or watch the Build A Dog House competition, enjoy food trucks and meet some amazing exotic animals and pets for adoption. All fundraising benefits the Delta Community Animal Shelter’s Tollie Fund, which allows the shelter to provide veterinarian assistance, behavior rehabilitation or other types of support to help Delta’s abandoned animals have a chance at a healthy adoption.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The library in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch Vancouver offers poetry night in Punjabi and Hindi. Hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience.

• Ginalina: Aug. 24, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Be part of a musical adventure celebrating nature, family, friends and more. Gina is a Juno-nominated children’s singer-songwriter who writes rollicking, roaring and ridiculously catchy songs for the whole family to sing together. Part of the library’s Summer Reading Club. This is a ticketed event, so registration is required. Please pick up your tickets at the library beginning Aug. 17.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Aug. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Day at the Farm: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westham Island Herb Farm, 4690 Kirkland Rd., Ladner; Join us for the 13th annual Day at the Farm. Our goal is to help educate our communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services that it provides. The event will feature the very popular hay-wagon farm tours (led by 3rd generation farmer Gordon Ellis), as well as local music, a talent show, a mini-auction, homemade food contest, potato dig, food trucks and so much more. Admission is free or by donation to the food bank. As this is a working farm, please leave your dogs at home.

• MP Carla Qualtrough’s Community BBQ: Sept. 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Annieville Lions Lark, 9150 112th St.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough is hosting her annual community BBQ. All members of our community are invited for a free BBQ to celebrate the end of summer. Lunch will be served by the North Delta Lions Club. Back to school items will be collected for students in need. RSVP at cqualtrough.ca or call us at 778-593-4007.

• Luminary Festival: Sept. 8, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10400 Delsom Cresc., North Delta; It’s a special, sparkling end-of-summer festival. Illuminate yourself with costume and lights, and create a lantern to light the way. Featuring the jazz, funk and soul rhythms of Soulstream; performers and buskers; costumes and lanterns; art and light displays; food trucks and vendors; kids activities and crafts; and the Parade of Lights at 8:30 p.m. We encourage you to wear an illuminated costume and make your own lantern to bring to the event. Please use glow sticks or solar/battery-powered lights in your lanterns. The use of open flames is prohibited. No on-site parking. A shuttle will run from North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.. If it’s a downpour rainy night, find us indoors at the rec centre.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

WEEKLY AND BI- WEEKLY

• Storytime: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays starting July 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.



