North Delta happenings: week of March 15

THIS WEEK

• Coffee with a Cop: March 16, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Scottsdale McDonald’s, 7005 120th St.; Come out and have a conversation with local police officers to ask questions, voice concerns and simply get to know these public servants. Held in partnership with McDonald’s and the Delta Police Department.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 17, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at either the Winskill Rec Centre, South Delta Rec Centre or Ladner Leisure Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: March 20, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Dave Stevens’ Cartooning Workshop: March 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Local artist Dave Stevens will introduce you to cartooning by using his own two recently published books to explain his style of “simplify and exaggerate,” and his approach to cartooning. This program is suitable for beginners in Grades 5 to 7. Bring your own pens or pencil crayons. Registration is required.

COMING UP

• Open Mic Night: March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this fun variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for audience members and performers. Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime at 7:30. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at Sungod Rec Centre or North Delta Rec Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Digital Threats to Democracy, at Home and Abroad: March 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th Ave., Ladner; In view of cyber espionage, truth decay and fake news, ElderCollege Delta presents David Moscrop, political scientist, SFU post doctoral fellow and well known political commentator to speak and to respond to questions. The talk is free to ECD members. Annual memberships cost $10 and permit attendance to all spring and fall presentations. Registration is required. Call 604-943-0262 or online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.

• Earth Hour: March 24, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Join millions around the world and use your power to help ensure climate change is no longer a threat to our future. Take part in this worldwide event and switch off the lights for one hour. No lights that affect public safety will or should be turned off. All emergency services are aware that Earth Hour is happening.

• Forensic Science for Teens: March 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a fan of CSI, Bones or other shows featuring forensic science? Are you interested in forensic science as a career? Come get the lowdown on forensic crime solving with Delta Police Const. Abhay Chawla of the forensic identification services section. Hear about techniques and cases, and take a peek at the forensic vehicle. The presentation will include slides and a Q&A. Some material discussed may be complex and graphic. Suitable for ages 12 and older.

• Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10720 Delsom Cres.; Bring the whole family to The Advantage Home A-Team’s first annual Easter egg hunt in North Delta. This is a family-friendly event featuring face painting, a photo booth, family activities and more. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will go to Deltassist.

• Senior Golfers Group: April 2-3, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Sunshine Woods Golf Centre, 10646 64th Ave.; Our non-profit Senior Golfers group, formerly Kennedy Seniors Golfers, will begin registration and play April 2 and 3. All seniors, ladies and men 55+, are welcome. The annual registration fee of $15 covers tournaments throughout the season and handicap maintenance, but does not include green fees. Call Nick at 604-597-6719 for further information.

• Playtime Open House: April 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre and Pinewood Leisure Centre (11777 Pinewood Dr.); Come, meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Park, Recreation & Culture this coming fall. We offer a year-long, play-based playtime program, as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. For more info contact Kady Hirakida at 604-946-3307 or khirakida2@delta.ca.

• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).

• Food and Finance: April 11, 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Learn how to create healthy and financially sustainable meal plans and get tips on frugal meal plans. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society. Registration isrequired.

• CFUW Book Sale: April 12-14; Scottsdale Centre; Canadian Federation of University Women’s North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale in order to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to Write to Read (who provide books for first nations communities) and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club , contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

• Watershed Creek Fish Release: April 15, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Watershed Park (11660 Kittson Pky.); The Watershed Creek Fish Release is an annual event that allows you to experience the park through activities, children’s crafts, habitat planting, interactive presentations and a free tour starting at Pinewood Elementary. And of course, the afternoon culminates to the release of 25,000 chum salmon fry into the creek. (The tour kicks off at 11:30 and ends at the fish release.) Register today at rsvp@delta.ca.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: April 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Spring Clean-Up: April 18 and 19; Spring Clean-Up is an annual program where normal garbage volume limits are waived and residents can place excess or bulky household material at the curbside for collection. Please note, only residents that receive Delta’s weekly garbage collection service are eligible to participate. For restrictions and a list of what’s accepted, visit delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/spring-clean-up.

• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: April 28 to 29; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Join us for the fourth annual Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair. It’s a free, bilingual educational initiative that encourages students to explore Canadian history and heritage through project-based learning. Open to students in Delta and Surrey, the fair is an exciting event where students present history project displays and learn about Canadian history through interactive workshops and field trips. For more information, visit deltaheritagefair.wordpress.com.

• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays through May 18 (except March 30), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through March 16 and April 6 through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY EVENTS

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS/CLUBS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Online registration for spring courses begins on Feb. 19th at 7pm at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege. In person registration is also available at KinVillage Community Centre Feb. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. or Feb. 20 to 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, or at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call 604-943-0262.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter