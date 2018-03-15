North Delta happenings: week of March 15

THIS WEEK
• Coffee with a Cop: March 16, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Scottsdale McDonald’s, 7005 120th St.; Come out and have a conversation with local police officers to ask questions, voice concerns and simply get to know these public servants. Held in partnership with McDonald’s and the Delta Police Department.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 17, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at either the Winskill Rec Centre, South Delta Rec Centre or Ladner Leisure Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: March 20, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Dave Stevens’ Cartooning Workshop: March 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Local artist Dave Stevens will introduce you to cartooning by using his own two recently published books to explain his style of “simplify and exaggerate,” and his approach to cartooning. This program is suitable for beginners in Grades 5 to 7. Bring your own pens or pencil crayons. Registration is required.
COMING UP
• Open Mic Night: March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this fun variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for audience members and performers. Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime at 7:30. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at Sungod Rec Centre or North Delta Rec Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.
• Digital Threats to Democracy, at Home and Abroad: March 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th Ave., Ladner; In view of cyber espionage, truth decay and fake news, ElderCollege Delta presents David Moscrop, political scientist, SFU post doctoral fellow and well known political commentator to speak and to respond to questions. The talk is free to ECD members. Annual memberships cost $10 and permit attendance to all spring and fall presentations. Registration is required. Call 604-943-0262 or online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.
• Earth Hour: March 24, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Join millions around the world and use your power to help ensure climate change is no longer a threat to our future. Take part in this worldwide event and switch off the lights for one hour. No lights that affect public safety will or should be turned off. All emergency services are aware that Earth Hour is happening.
• Forensic Science for Teens: March 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a fan of CSI, Bones or other shows featuring forensic science? Are you interested in forensic science as a career? Come get the lowdown on forensic crime solving with Delta Police Const. Abhay Chawla of the forensic identification services section. Hear about techniques and cases, and take a peek at the forensic vehicle. The presentation will include slides and a Q&A. Some material discussed may be complex and graphic. Suitable for ages 12 and older.
• Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10720 Delsom Cres.; Bring the whole family to The Advantage Home A-Team’s first annual Easter egg hunt in North Delta. This is a family-friendly event featuring face painting, a photo booth, family activities and more. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will go to Deltassist.
• Senior Golfers Group: April 2-3, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Sunshine Woods Golf Centre, 10646 64th Ave.; Our non-profit Senior Golfers group, formerly Kennedy Seniors Golfers, will begin registration and play April 2 and 3. All seniors, ladies and men 55+, are welcome. The annual registration fee of $15 covers tournaments throughout the season and handicap maintenance, but does not include green fees. Call Nick at 604-597-6719 for further information.
• Playtime Open House: April 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre and Pinewood Leisure Centre (11777 Pinewood Dr.); Come, meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Park, Recreation & Culture this coming fall. We offer a year-long, play-based playtime program, as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. For more info contact Kady Hirakida at 604-946-3307 or khirakida2@delta.ca.
• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).
• Food and Finance: April 11, 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Learn how to create healthy and financially sustainable meal plans and get tips on frugal meal plans. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society. Registration isrequired.
• CFUW Book Sale: April 12-14; Scottsdale Centre; Canadian Federation of University Women’s North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale in order to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to Write to Read (who provide books for first nations communities) and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club , contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.
• Watershed Creek Fish Release: April 15, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Watershed Park (11660 Kittson Pky.); The Watershed Creek Fish Release is an annual event that allows you to experience the park through activities, children’s crafts, habitat planting, interactive presentations and a free tour starting at Pinewood Elementary. And of course, the afternoon culminates to the release of 25,000 chum salmon fry into the creek. (The tour kicks off at 11:30 and ends at the fish release.) Register today at rsvp@delta.ca.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: April 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Spring Clean-Up: April 18 and 19; Spring Clean-Up is an annual program where normal garbage volume limits are waived and residents can place excess or bulky household material at the curbside for collection. Please note, only residents that receive Delta’s weekly garbage collection service are eligible to participate. For restrictions and a list of what’s accepted, visit delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/spring-clean-up.
• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: April 28 to 29; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Join us for the fourth annual Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair. It’s a free, bilingual educational initiative that encourages students to explore Canadian history and heritage through project-based learning. Open to students in Delta and Surrey, the fair is an exciting event where students present history project displays and learn about Canadian history through interactive workshops and field trips. For more information, visit deltaheritagefair.wordpress.com.
• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
MONTHLY EVENTS
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
