North Delta happenings: week of March 29

THIS WEEK
• Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10720 Delsom Cres.; Bring the whole family to The Advantage Home A-Team’s first annual Easter egg hunt in North Delta. This is a family-friendly event featuring face painting, a photo booth, family activities and more. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will go to Deltassist.
• Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group: March 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., Surrey; Guest speaker Mannan Nouri will speak on “prostate cancer stem cells and their association with prostate cancer progression.” Men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, their partners, family and guests are welcome to attend. For more information, go to procansupport.com or call 604-574-4012.
• North Delta Lions 50th Annual Easter Egg Hunt: April 1, 2 p.m.; Sunbury Park; Come meet the Easter Bunny and Delta Fire Department at this free family event. Divided Easter egg hunts will be held for children 1 to 11 years old.
• Senior Golfers Group: April 2-3, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Sunshine Woods Golf Centre, 10646 64th Ave.; Our non-profit Senior Golfers group, formerly Kennedy Seniors Golfers, will begin registration and play April 2 and 3. All seniors, ladies and men 55+, are welcome. The annual registration fee of $15 covers tournaments throughout the season and handicap maintenance, but does not include green fees. Call Nick at 604-597-6719 for further information.
COMING UP
• Freecycle Event: April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; This first-ever (hopefully annual) event in North Delta is intended to help us de-clutter our homes of good stuff, and to pick up something we need — for free! Everyone likes free, and we are including furniture which is hard to check out (or sell) on Craigslist. Reduce, reuse, recycle, de-clutter and save money. Everyone wins. Freecycle to share for the good of the environment and each other. Entry costs $20 at 8 a.m., $10 at 9 a.m., $2 at 10 a.m. and free from noon onward. Donations will be accepted April 5-6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Limits may be placed to allow everyone an opportunity to participate.
• Playtime Open House: April 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre and Pinewood Leisure Centre (11777 Pinewood Dr.); Come, meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Parks, Recreation & Culture this coming fall. We offer a year-long, play-based playtime program, as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. For more info contact Kady Hirakida at 604-946-3307 or khirakida2@delta.ca.
• Birds in Focus — A Visual Presentation: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; The Delta Naturalists Society, with the support of the Boundary Bay Park Association, is pleased to offer an evening of amazing bird and nature photography. Presenters will be John Gordon, Connor Stefanison and Liron Gertsman. Event will include refreshments and a reception. Tickets cost $5 at the door. Register by calling 604-943-9437 or emailing jhanson@delta.ca.
• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).
• Birds in Focus — Photography Workshop: April 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cammidge House in Boundary Bay Regional Park; Local photographer Jack MacDonald presents our photo workshop made popular by the late Ursula Easterbrook. The presentation will explore basic and advanced photography skills, techniques, digital aspects, equipment selection, places to go and more. Bring your camera, memory card, tripod, and anything else you might need to photograph birds. A practice session will be held in park with captive raptors. Hosted by the Boundary Bay Park Association and Metro Vancouver Regional Parks. Advance Registration is required by calling 604-432-6359. Cost is $20 per person, payable “at the door.” Workshop is for ages 12 and over, with a minimum of 6 and maximum 20 participants
• CFUW Book Sale: April 12-14; Scottsdale Centre; Canadian Federation of University Women’s North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale in order to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to Write to Read (who provide books for first nations communities) and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club , contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.
• Watershed Creek Fish Release: April 15, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Watershed Park (11660 Kittson Pky.); The Watershed Creek Fish Release is an annual event that allows you to experience the park through activities, children’s crafts, habitat planting, interactive presentations and a free tour starting at Pinewood Elementary. And of course, the afternoon culminates to the release of 25,000 chum salmon fry into the creek. (The tour kicks off at 11:30 and ends at the fish release.) Register today at rsvp@delta.ca.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: April 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Spring Clean-Up: April 18 and 19; Spring Clean-Up is an annual program where normal garbage volume limits are waived and residents can place excess or bulky household material at the curbside for collection. Please note, only residents that receive Delta’s weekly garbage collection service are eligible to participate. For restrictions and a list of what’s accepted, visit delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/spring-clean-up.
• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: April 28 to 29; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Join us for the fourth annual Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair. It’s a free, bilingual educational initiative that encourages students to explore Canadian history and heritage through project-based learning. Open to students in Delta and Surrey, the fair is an exciting event where students present history project displays and learn about Canadian history through interactive workshops and field trips. For more information, visit deltaheritagefair.wordpress.com.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter