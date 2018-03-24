North Delta’s George Mackie Library to host teen forensics event

Session includes a Q&A and is suited for ages 12 and up as some material may be complex and graphic

Looking at a career in forensic science?

The Delta Police Department and Fraser Valley Regional Library are set to host Forensic Science for Teens, an hour-long talk where attendees will learn about local crime cases and investigative techniques, as well as get a look at the DPD’s forensic vehicle.

Const. Abhay Chawla of the DPD’s forensic identification services section, who will be giving teens the low-down on all things forensic, said the department’s main focus for the event is to educate teens about careers in crime investigation.

“[The event] will highlight the roles and responsibilities of the forensic identification services section within the Delta Police Department. The main goal is to provide some background information to attendees, what kind of education and training is required to become a FISS member,” Chawla said in an email.

Sylvia Hampton, customer service assistant at the George Mackie Library, will be hosting the event and said the hope is to catch the curiosity of teens who wouldn’t expect this type of non-traditional library programming

“We’re trying to reach out to teens who may have an interest in criminology or policing as a career. It gives them an opportunity to find out more about the reality of a profession they’ve been perhaps only exposed to by watching TV shows such as CSI or Bones,” Hampton said.

The presentation happens at the George Mackie Library on Wednesday, March 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., and is suited for ages 12 and older as some material shown may be complex and graphic.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter