Paul Simon in concert. (photo: youtube.com)

Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe

Paul Simon is set to say “farewell” to fans on a concert tour that brings him to a Vancouver stage this spring.

The legendary American singer/songwriter will use Rogers Arena as a starting point for his “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour” of North America and Europe.

Tickets for the May 16 concert date go on sale Friday (Feb. 9, 10 a.m.), via livenation.com.

Simon and band will bring to the stage “a stunning, career-spanning repertoire of timeless hits and classic songs which have permeated and influenced popular culture for generations,” according to a Live Nation Entertainment press release this morning.

Details are posted at PaulSimon.com.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Simon’s music career began in the early 1960s.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he stated. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Some of Simon’s many hits include “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Kodachrome,” “Loves Me Like A Rock,” “Mother and Child Reunion,” “Late In The Evening,” “You Can Call Me Al” and many others.

