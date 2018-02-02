‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

A view of the new “Phantasmagoria” digital-art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, at Chuck Bailey rec centre. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s UrbanScreen is showing a colourful “Phantasmagoria” for the next couple of months.

Toronto-based artist Alex McLeod’s animation is projected onto the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (13458 107A Ave.) since last Thursday (Jan. 25) and continuing until April 29.

The art show employs digital software to render imagery that moves between two and three-dimensional space, “dissolving the façade between our own physical word and the imagined possibilities of elsewhere,” according to a description of the work by operators of Surrey Art Gallery.

“In a constant game of elaboration, McLeod’s subjects remind us of the rules which govern our reality before breaking them in a colorful display of artifice.”

The best view of UrbanScreen is from SkyTrain cars that speed by every few minutes.

A downside: From the start, in 2010 when it was opened, the screen’s full potential for visuals is hindered by the outline of many windows and doors on the rec centre wall.

The exhibit, part of the 2018 Capture Photography Festival (April 1 to 30), can be seen daily at UrbanScreen starting 30 minutes after sunset until midnight.

In a talk and demonstration on April 27, McLeod will guide visitors through his creation process with live commentary over a recorded work session at Surrey Art Gallery, followed by a visit to UrbanScreen to see “Phantasmagoria.”



