A view of the new “Phantasmagoria” digital-art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, at Chuck Bailey rec centre. (submitted photo)

‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

Digital art by Toronto’s Alex McLeod on view daily, starting 30 minutes after sunset

Surrey’s UrbanScreen is showing a colourful “Phantasmagoria” for the next couple of months.

Toronto-based artist Alex McLeod’s animation is projected onto the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (13458 107A Ave.) since last Thursday (Jan. 25) and continuing until April 29.

The art show employs digital software to render imagery that moves between two and three-dimensional space, “dissolving the façade between our own physical word and the imagined possibilities of elsewhere,” according to a description of the work by operators of Surrey Art Gallery.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“In a constant game of elaboration, McLeod’s subjects remind us of the rules which govern our reality before breaking them in a colorful display of artifice.”

The best view of UrbanScreen is from SkyTrain cars that speed by every few minutes.

A downside: From the start, in 2010 when it was opened, the screen’s full potential for visuals is hindered by the outline of many windows and doors on the rec centre wall.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s UrbanScreen wins award for innovation from Canadian Museums Association, from 2017.

The exhibit, part of the 2018 Capture Photography Festival (April 1 to 30), can be seen daily at UrbanScreen starting 30 minutes after sunset until midnight.

In a talk and demonstration on April 27, McLeod will guide visitors through his creation process with live commentary over a recorded work session at Surrey Art Gallery, followed by a visit to UrbanScreen to see “Phantasmagoria.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Catching up with Dallas Smith
Next story
Film industry ‘skyrocketing’ in Surrey

Just Posted

Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

Digital art by Toronto’s Alex McLeod on view daily, starting 30 minutes after sunset

Surrey hatchet attack victim can pursue lawsuit, appeal court decides

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic after hatchet attack at Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Vancouver police investigate first traffic fatality of 2018

A 55-year-old Vancouver man was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a pick-up truck

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

MPs high-five in Commons over Senate approval of gender neutral O Canada

Bill will change ‘In all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command’

Most Read