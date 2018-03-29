Photographer captures climate change in new series

The third image in ‘Point De Fusion’ features a photograph of Mount Currie in Pemberton. The series will be on display in Vancouver next month as part of the Capture Photography Festival. Image courtesy Desiree Patterson

Hidden behind the beautiful images of mountains, skies, blossoms and trees, is a message powerfully dark.

Point De Fusion, the latest project by artistic photographer Desirée Patterson, is a collection of four abstract images that show local landscapes melting into the abyss.

Inspired by Patterson’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the series is meant to create awareness about the consequences of climate change.

In an artist’s statement, Patterson says the images “connect viewers by evoking a sense of awe and wonder, with a prophetic underlying current.

“As the earth’s climate system is rapidly changing, global warming is accelerating at an alarming rate, requiring consumers to rethink choices in an economy dependent on the use of fossil fuels. The intention of this body of work is to incite a need for change, enhancing awareness of an issue that affects us all.”

The title, Point De Fusion, refers to the melting point of a solid at atmospheric pressure, which is represented in the photographs through vertical lines.

Patterson is making the Canadian premiere of this series next month during Vancouver’s Capture Photography Festival, happening April 3 to 30. Created in 2013, the not-for-profit festival showcases contemporary photography from local and international artists at galleries throughout Metro Vancouver.

This year’s festival features more than 200 exhibitions, public artworks and events. Patterson’s Point De Fusion will be on display April 12 to 28 at Truth and Beauty Gallery, 698 West 16th Ave.

She will also be doing an artist’s talk on April 21, the day before Earth Day, to speak about the intentions behind her artwork, and the changes she’s made in her own life to live in a more eco-friendly way. This talk is free to attend and takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. at Truth and Beauty Gallery.

“It really comes down to my authentic passion for trying to generate some dialogue regarding sustainability and climate change,” Patterson told the Times.

“It’s such a huge issue right now, and I think it’s something that a lot of people are becoming educated about. (People) are looking for more ways to be sustainable in life and to promote stewardship.”

Patterson, a graduate of Langley Secondary School, found her passion for photography while backpacking to 32 different countries as a young adult. When she returned home from that seven year adventure, she moved to Whistler and discovered a love for nature as well.

This B.C. scenery is reflected in the third image of Point De Fusion — a melting mountain range — which is based off a photo she took of Mount Currie in Pemberton. The finished artwork is on metallic paper and has an acrylic facemount.

“It’s my mountain muse,” Patterson said. “It’s the most beautiful mountain in the world — I love it.

“To me, what really hits home in this theme of climate change is the mountain, because it (speaks to) glaciers melting and temperatures rising. There’s some hints of a bar code, which references consumerism, and that definitely drives changing climates and consumption of resources. There’s a lot of symbolism in this one.”

This artwork was also recently commended in the ‘Enchanted’ category of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards — one of the largest photography competitions in the world. It was chosen out of nearly 130,000 images submitted from 210 countries.

As a commended artist, Patterson’s work will be displayed digitally at an exhibition at the Somerset House in London, England from April 20 to May 6.

For more on Patterson, visit her website desireepatterson.com.

