MUSE Dancing Group performs “To the Moon” at the 2019 Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association spring festival gala. (Samantha Anderson)

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

More than a thousand spectators turned out to the Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s annual spring festival gala on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

The evening showcased unique talents within the Fraser Valley’s Chinese community, and included hours of live music, sketches and dance performances. The event both promotes Chinese culture and serves as a friendly platform to strengthen relationships between China and Canada, said organizers.

This year, the hosts invited cultural groups from throughout the Fraser Valley to showcase their art alongside traditional and modern Chinese performances. The audience took in contemporary Chinese dance, as well as bhangra and flamenco.

The gala — which is part formal charity event and part family dance recital — offered something for everyone, from funny theatrical moments in Zi Jian’s Prison Break to Nigel Zhu’s dramatic rendition of Neapolitan song Funiculì, Funiculà.

The multicultural, multifaceted performances delighted a full house at Chandos Pattinson Auditorium, as festival-goers ushered in the Year of the Pig with family and friends.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel
Next story
Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

Just Posted

Minister of Transportation speaking on ridesharing today at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon

Claire Trevena tackling ridesharing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

UPDATE: Minor collision in South Surrey

Motorist struck parked car near 15331 16 Ave.

Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Most Read

l -->