PHOTOS: Surrey Arts Centre celebrates 50th anniversary with gala and concert

Guests at Wednesday event enjoyed music by B.C. World Music Collective and eleven09

David Tuck, a North Delta resident, and Carol Fast, who lives in the Boundary Park area of Surrey, were among actors in a production of “Brigadoon” that opened Surrey Centennial Arts Centre, as the facility was known then, on the night of Feb. 29, 1968. At Wednesday’s gala event at the arts centre, the pair saw each other for the first time in 50 years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Arts Centre’s golden-anniversary gala was held Wednesday night (March 14).

Guests filled the lobby of the Bear Creek Park facility and later enjoyed a performance by BC World Music Collective in the popular theatre.

Surrey Centennial Arts Centre, as it was known then, was officially opened with a production of the musical Brigadoon on the night of Feb. 29, 1968.

The cultural centre has expanded and evolved over the years to include a black-box Studio Theatre and the creation of Surrey Art Gallery in the facility’s north wing.

Wednesday’s gala was emceed by actor Deborah Williams and included speeches by councillor Mary Martin, new Arts Club Theatre Company artistic director Ashlie Corcoran and representatives of longtime theatre users Surrey Festival of Dance, the FVGSS musical theatre company and Royal Canadian Theatre Company.



John Anderson, a bartender at Surrey Arts Centre for the past 28 years, chose to work his last shift there on the night of the gala Wednesday. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Arts Council of Surrey director James Crosty with Ellie King of Royal Canadian Theatre Company. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Sheila McKinnon (second from left), former arts manager with the City of Surrey, with Surrey Civic Treasures award winners Virginia Gillespie (left), Mary Mikelson (second from right) and Barbara Gould. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

White Rock-raised Ashlie Corcoran, the new artistic director of Vancouver-based Arts Club Theatre Company, attended the event at Surrey Arts Centre, where she performed many times as a child. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Actor and gala emcee Deborah Williams, of “Mom’s the Word” fame, with musicians Sami Ghawi (middle) and Nathan Tapsas, of the band eleven09. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Kwantlen Nation’s Kevin Kelly sang and played a drum during an opening address in the arts centre lobby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Arts Council of Surrey president Carol Girardi (left) with Surrey councillor Mary Martin (middle) and local theatre’s “Queen of the Props,” Maxine Lloyd Howchin. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Jim and Pat Trimble, of Naked Stage Productions Society. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Guitar players Sami Ghawi (right) and Nathan Tapsas of the band eleven09. (Photo: Tom Zillich)