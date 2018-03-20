Comedian Ivan Decker will perform in Surrey on April 12. (Photo: ivandecker.com)

Pink’s Comedy Club to open at Surrey’s Flamingo with Ivan Decker show

Opening-night event April 12 at King George Boulevard venue

Comedy will play a part in the ongoing transformation of the Flamingo hotel property as an entertainment hub in Surrey.

The local landmark’s lounge will become Pink’s Comedy Club, at least on occasion, starting with an opening-night show featuring Ivan Decker on April 19.

In a Facebook event post, the venue is billed as “Surrey’s only professional stand-up comedy club.”

Decker’s performance will be emceed by Simon King.

“Hey Surrey, you ever wanted your own comedy club? Wish granted!” King wrote on his own Facebook page.

“We’re starting slow with one show every two weeks or so but if demand is there we fully intend to make this a full-time deal. So yeah, spread the word. Oh and we made that last part easy for you because our headliner for the first show is the amazing Ivan Decker!”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Tickets for the opening-night show at Pink’s are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The Juno-nominated Decker got his start in Vancouver before moving to Los Angeles. He’s a regular on the comedy festival circuit, and has earned positive reviews for his debut album, I Wanted to Be a Dinosaur.

“Ivan is well on his way to becoming Canada’s latest comedy superstar export, and this is your chance to see him and special guests in an intimate venue,” says the Facebook post for the Pink’s event.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s Flamingo rocks again, first in renovated/repurposed strip club, from Jan. 3.

The Flamingo’s Byrd, Blackbird Hall (formerly Pancho’s rock club) and lounge venues have hosted a variety of bands since the property reopened in January under new management.

The 1,100-square-foot lounge there boasts “a cool dive bar feel,” according to the venue website. “It is located at 10768 King George Boulevard, right beside the Flamingo Liquor Store. The Flamingo Lounge is equipped with a full PA, performance stage, dance floor, pool table and full-service bar. Capacity is 108 people. This venue is ideal for indie band shows, student nights, private events and fundraisers.”

