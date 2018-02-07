Jeena Dhudwal, “Sunrise over the Pacific Ocean” (2017), tempera paint on paper.

Pre-teen artists showcased at Surrey Art Gallery starting Saturday

Gallery’s annual ‘Art By Elementary School Students’ exhibit features works by 51 students

SURREY — It’s a thrill for Surrey school students when their art is shown on the walls of Surrey Art Gallery, and this year will be no different.

Since 1983, the gallery has showcased works created by local students, in partnership with Surrey School District.

Essentially, the exhibit gives young artists a sense of pride while highlighting skills learned in art-education programs at local schools.

This time around, art by 51 elementary-aged students is featured in Art By Elementary School Students, an exhibit that opens Saturday (Feb. 10) and continues until May 6.

“Students throughout the Surrey School district will showcase their paintings and drawings,” according to a post at surrey.ca/artgallery. “Comprising works from over a dozen elementary schools, this exhibit offers insight into the ever-evolving art curricula of today’s schools, and the minds its teachers help to inspire.”

More than that, the exhibit offers adults a chance to see the world through the eyes of a child.

Guided by prompts and hands-on exercises from their teachers, “students use techniques such as pointillism, tinting, washes, shades, collage and wax resist in order to communicate complex ideas about the world around us,” according to curators of the annual exhibit.

“Artworks on display highlight a wealth of subjects, both personal and universal. Topics include anything from the love of nature, such as depictions of animals, sunsets, and winter landscapes, to semi-abstract paintings and collages inspired by indigenous art traditions from across the globe, and even representations of characters and settings from stories imagined by the artists themselves.”

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave., at Bear Creek Park. For more details, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.


Emily Liu, “Shimmering Winter Trees” (2017), mixed media on paper.

Sydney Procyk, “Matisse’s Goldfish” (2017), paint, oil pastel, construction paper collage.

