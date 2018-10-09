Rearranged Queen: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in Surrey for piano duo and string quartet

Bergmanns welcome Borealis ensemble for ‘Coffee Concerts’ launch at the arts centre

Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann in a photo posted to the piano duo’s website, bergmannduo.com.

The launch of this season’s Coffee Concerts series at Surrey Arts Centre will feature a “four hands and four strings” performance of a classic Queen song.

The rock band’s epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be rearranged in a concert featuring series hosts Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann with Surrey-based Borealis String Quartet as guests.

“You’ll hear Eastern European folk-influenced music by composers such as Dvorak and Shostakovich plus Marcel’s exciting new arrangement for two pianists and string quartet of the (Queen song),” according to a post on the city’s website.

The concert is set for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 18, starting at 10 a.m. with a “social hour” featuring beverages and treats. The music begins at 11 a.m. in the Studio Theatre. Event tickets range from $26 to $33 on the tickets.surrey.ca website, or call 604-501-5566.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” showcase is among four Coffee Concerts this year.

The Bergmanns enjoy sharing stories and musical insights, and for most concerts they invite their artist friends to perform with them.

The “Concerto Invierno” on Dec. 6 will feature guitarist Daniel Bolsoy, followed on Feb. 21 by the Bergmanns’ “Songs of the Earth.” Later, for “A Broadway Cabaret” on April 11, the piano-playing pair hook up with vocalist Nadya Blanchette to interpret some memorable show tunes written by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim.

Meanwhile, the Bergmann Duo’s new American Stories album of music features Marcel’s two-piano arrangements of West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and other music by Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Egberto Gismonti and Astor Piazzolla.