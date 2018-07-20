‘Sabrina’ series will film late into the night in Cloverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be on location at ‘Cerberus Books’ until early Saturday

Crew sets up for June 14 filming at the corner of 56A Avenue and 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is back filming in downtown Cloverdale today, and will continue late into the night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crew will be on site early Friday to set up for the filming, which is planned to run from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Shortly after, the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association will be setting up for the July 21 Market Day, which will occupy the same stretch of road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The production has leased a store at 5657 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale for the year, and has been filmed there several times this year. The building, built in 1920, was once Dann’s Electronics, and has previously played starring roles in television series such as Fringe and The X-Files.

The new Netflix series promises to be quite different from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the comedic T.V. show that ran from 1996 to 2003. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on a horror comic book series of the same name, and has been compared tonally to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist by IMDb, the Internet Movie Database.

Sabrina will be played by Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), and she will be joined by Lucy Davis (BBC’s The Office) as Hilda Spellman and Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Zelda Spellman and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardell.

Ross Lynch, of Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, will play Harvey Kinkle.

Interior and exterior dialogue scenes are planned for the late night shoot, and background performers and picture vehicles will be seen driving along 176 Street at the 56A Avenue intersection.

RCMP will be on site to direct traffic, as pedestrians and vehicles will experience brief delays during filming.

There will be a lighting lift in the 5600 block of 176 Street for the night scenes, as well as smaller lighting rigs set up closer to the actors. The area will appear brighter than usual throughout filming, and atmospheric smoke will be used.

welcome to the coven. IG: sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/gYZk9Foep2 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 15, 2018

There will also be limited parking in the area for the duration of the shoot, including along 176 Street from 56A Avenue to 57A Avenue, along 56A Avenue near the 176 Street intersection, and a portion of the 56A Avenue parking lot.

Equipment will be packed up early Saturday morning, and crews will return on Monday to finish restoring the location — in the past, the production has changed “Cloverdale” street signs to “Greendale” signs, switched out park benches and trash cans for more colourful options, brought in leaves to spread out on the sidewalk and more.



