Greta Matassa in a promo photo posted on her website.

Seattle’s Matassa sings in Surrey at Jazz Vespers event

Fleetwood-area church stages concert on Sunday, March 11

SURREY — The next Jazz Vespers event at Northwood United Church will feature Seattle-based singer Greta Matassa, a multiple winner of that region’s “Northwest Vocalist of the Year” award.

Her hour-long performance at the Fleetwood-area church will begin at 4 p.m. this Sunday (March 11), at 8855 156th St.

“Greta has been a mainstay on Seattle’s jazz stages for many years,” says a bio post on her website, “and with her recent successful dates at New York’s Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center, tours of Russia, Singapore and Hawaii, Japan and New Orleans, Greta’s sound is now reaching new audiences.”

In a concert review, the Seattle Times said audiences warm up to Matassa right away.

“Matassa’s performance was a marvel of virtuosity,” raved the L.A. Times.

Audio and video clips of Matassa’s music can be found at gretamatassa.com.

