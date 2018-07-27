SLIDESHOW: TD Concerts at the Pier

Thursday’s TD Concerts at the Pier event drew a crowd to White Rock’s East Beach for performances celebrating the music of Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash.

The Lonely and Big River took to the waterfront stage in the fourth of six concerts in the free series, presented by the White Rock BIA, in partnership with the City of White Rock, with sponsorship from TD Canada Trust.

Next up, at Five Corners on Aug. 11, is Abra Cadabra, a tribute to ABBA, and The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John; the series wraps up Aug. 18 at Totem Plaza, with South Surrey’s The Wilds, plus The Northern Pikes.

Slideshow photos courtesy of Christy Fox, Ernie Klassen, Bob Bezubiak and A.P. Hovasse