(Contributed photo)

SLIDESHOW: TD Concerts at the Pier

The Lonely and Big River perform at East Beach

Thursday’s TD Concerts at the Pier event drew a crowd to White Rock’s East Beach for performances celebrating the music of Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash.

The Lonely and Big River took to the waterfront stage in the fourth of six concerts in the free series, presented by the White Rock BIA, in partnership with the City of White Rock, with sponsorship from TD Canada Trust.

READ MORE: Crowds turn out for concert series launch in White Rock

Next up, at Five Corners on Aug. 11, is Abra Cadabra, a tribute to ABBA, and The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John; the series wraps up Aug. 18 at Totem Plaza, with South Surrey’s The Wilds, plus The Northern Pikes.

Slideshow photos courtesy of Christy Fox, Ernie Klassen, Bob Bezubiak and A.P. Hovasse

Previous story
Stage is set for Rumors in Crescent Beach

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

City of Surrey says it’s added five acres to Hawthorne Park

Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

UPDATE: Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Victim in South Surrey crash ‘is beat up but she’ll be herself’

Butt heads still causing grass fires in Surrey

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

SLIDESHOW: TD Concerts at the Pier

The Lonely and Big River perform at East Beach

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Most Read

l -->