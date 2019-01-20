(from left) Mackenzie Dobb (Francis Beynon), Claire Minns (Nellie McClung) and Dani-Rose Coates (Lillian Beynon) star in The Fighting Days, on Jan. 17 to Feb. 2 at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre. (Carroll Lefebvre photo)

South Delta play shows Francis Marion Beynon’s fight for women’s voting rights

Director Carrol Lefebvre says The Fighting Days is about “timeless moral concerns”

The activism of Canadian journalist Francis Marion Beynon during the 1910s’ suffragette movement is the focus of a new play at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre starting Thursday, Jan. 17.

The Fighting Days, written by Wendy Lill, takes place in Winnipeg, where a freshly-arrived Beynon finds her way into the Votes-for-Women movement of the day and works as a women’s page editor for The Rural Review, sharing her “controversial” views with the wider population.

As the First World War drags Canada into the war theatre, infighting among suffragists ensues over which women should have the right to vote: all women, or only Dominion-born with sons and husbands going overseas to fight.

“A play about the polarities of public and private lives, and about issues of racism and pacifism within the women’s movement, The Fighting Days deals with timeless moral concerns,” said director Carroll Lefebvre.

Cast to play Beynon is Point Roberts’ Mackenzie Dobb, while Delta’s Dani-Rose Coates portrays Lillian Beynon, with Claire Minns as Nellie McClung and Brenda DeJong as the Prairie Woman.

Actors hit the stage Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. until Feb. 2. There are matinees on Sunday, Jan. 20 and 27, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $18 and seniors and students pay $15. Organizers recommend calling 604-288-2415 to reserve seats as they are limited.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Metamorphosis returns to White Rock’s Memorial Park
Next story
‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

Just Posted

South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Closing submissions in case of Lisa Batstone underway

Surrey woman plans to travel after winning $500,000

Frances Jarvos bought her winning ticket at Willowbrook Mall in Langley

Crime in Surrey dropped by four per cent in 2018 from 2017, city’s top cop says

Surrey RCMP OIC sharing the news with council Monday as city transitions to city police force

Child struck because driver didn’t clear ice from windshield, say Delta police

The child wasn’t seriously hurt and the driver was ticketed for driving with an obstructed view

MINTY: ‘Opening the Doors’ at Surrey gallery with local artist Joanne Dennis

Also, a called for submissions in Arts Council of Surrey’s ‘Just Gates’ exhibition

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses

Things to know about the giant Pacific octopus, which is naturally found in the waters of the U.S. West coast, the Aleutian Islands and Japan

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Most Read

l -->