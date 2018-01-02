A tour guide, or docent, tells school students about artist Maurice Van Der Beke’s “Mandala After Prayer Wheel,” a copper sculpture displayed in the Surrey Art Gallery lobby. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey Art Gallery needs docents for school group tours

‘There is always something new and exciting happening,’ says 17-year volunteer Ev Zaklan

SURREY — Volunteer tour guides are sought by operators of Surrey Art Gallery.

The guides, known as docents, are needed to lead weekday school groups through the contemporary art exhibitions at the public art gallery, the second largest in Metro Vancouver.

“Our docents come from all walks of life but many are retired,” noted Chris Dawson-Murphy, the gallery’s volunteer program co-ordinator. “It’s a role that appeals to life-long learners and those who like working with children.

“The New Year is always a good time to re-evaluate commitments and perhaps try something new,” he added.

Docents work to encourage students to explore a variety of art mediums, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, videos and sound art.

Experience is not required for this volunteer position, and new docents receive training. New recruits accompany senior docents on tours for the first month. Also, ongoing training orients docents to new exhibits through lectures and workshops taught by curators, artists and educators.

“There is always something new and exciting happening,” stated Ev Zaklan, a volunteer docent at the gallery for more than 17 years.

“You’re meeting artists and getting to spend time with the other docents, who are diverse but have similar ideas. My art knowledge has improved immensely. There is the social aspect as well – I’ve made a lot of friendships.”

The next training session begins Feb. 1, and the application deadline is Monday, Jan. 8. For more details, including a list of responsibilities and qualifications, visit the “opportunities” page of surrey.ca/artgallery, or contact Dawson-Murphy (email artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or call 604-501-5198).

Looking ahead, the gallery’s new winter exhibit, called Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India, will open on Jan. 20 with a talk by co-curator Aurogeeta Das, starting at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit features the work of 24 contemporary artists from four major indigenous artistic traditions in India: the Gond and Warli communities of Central India, the Mithila region of Bihar, and the narrative scroll painters of West Bengal.

Also this month, the gallery’s satellite venue, UrbanScreen at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, will feature Toronto artist Alex McLeod’s Phantasmagoria digital art exhibit starting on Jan. 25 and continuing until April 29.

“His art uses digital software to render imagery that moves between two- and three-dimensional space, dissolving the façade between our own physical word and the imagined possibilities of elsewhere,” says a post at surrey.ca. “In a constant game of elaboration, McLeod’s subjects remind us of the rules which govern our reality before breaking them in a colorful display of artifice.”

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 2 and beyond

Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

Smuggling operation was between here and New Zealand, court heard

PHOTOS: Record-breaking attendance for Polar Bear Plunge

Hundreds brave the chilly water for annual White Rock event

City seeks artist bids on $180K sculpture project for new Museum of Surrey campus

Surrey is looking to create an illuminated sculpture for the upcoming heritage campus

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

How to win at winter driving: tips for driving in poor weather conditions

With snow and ice blanketing the Valley, winter road safety is paramount

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year's Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 2 and beyond

Plays, concerts, shows and more in our weekly events calendar for Surrey and area

Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

$30M South Surrey property remains most expensive in the region

'It hurts my heart:' B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

