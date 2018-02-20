Surrey-based band Big Back Yard and Co. features (from left to right) Glenn Roy, Doug Holt, Al Brown, Gordy Brown and Dave Clairmont.

Surrey band among ‘Rock for Dimes’ concert competitors Friday in Vancouver

Big Back Yard and Co., others to play March of Dimes Canada fundraiser at Commodore

Surrey-based band Big Back Yard and Co. returns to the Rock for Dimes stage this Friday night (Feb. 23) to defend its “top amateur band” title, earned at the benefit concert last year.

The gig, happening at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, will feature 20-minute sets from eight local bands.

The event raises funds for March of Dimes Canada’s stroke-recovery and conductive-education programs. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at rockfordimes.ca/Vancouver.

Big Back Yard and Co., the only all-originals band on the bill, will be without its bass player, Dave Clairmont, for Friday’s event, with Pete Tenant subbing in.

“Dave had a stroke following his heart attack two years ago,” reported Doug Holt, a co-founder of the band. “He will be there to support the band, of course.”

The band also features musicians Glenn Roy, Al Brown and Gordy Brown. Of note, Roy is also a member of RingTones, another band set to play Friday.

The other bands at this year’s Rock For Dimes are Rising Down, Warehouse Dogs, Luke Honeythunder Blues and Soul Explosion, Freshwater Sharks, The Future Friendly Five and Still Living at Home.

Judging the musical talent will be Corbet Rutzer (music director, Jack FM), Lori Johnson (Note by Note Music Therapy) and Tracy Schmitt (paralympic trialist, author and March of Dimes Canada ambassador).

Former wrestler Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and ‘the Unstoppable’ Schmitt are among special guests at Friday’s event, emceed by Paul Brown and Michael Kuss (Jack FM).

To date, the Rock for Dimes event in Vancouver has raised more than $143,000. The goal is to raise another $35,000 during the 2018 event, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday at 868 Granville St., Vancouver.


