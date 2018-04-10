Surrey celebrates Earth Day a week early at Party for the Planet

Sam Roberts headlines Surrey’s 2018 Party for the Planet festival on Saturday, April 14.

Earth Day isn’t until April 22 this year, but Surrey will celebrate the occasion more than a week early.

The city’s annual Party for the Planet festival will fill Surrey Civic Plaza with environment-related attractions this Saturday (April 14) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

The event, billed as B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration, features live music and performances on three stages.

Quebec-born rocker Sam Roberts is the headliner this year, in an acoustic-duo setting on the Main Stage starting at 3:15 p.m.

The event will also feature performances by children’s musical duo Bobs & Lolo, pop/R&B band Star Captains, DJ and production group The Freshest, children’s entertainers Rockin’ Robin, Colin Bullock Duo, Smile Band, Matt Henry and others. The complete entertainment schedule can be found at surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

New at the festival for 2018 is an “Adventure Zone” along University Drive, featuring a zip-line, enviro-bungee, rock climbing wall, DJ booth, road hockey, Lifecycle Bike Fun and Skills, and food trucks.

Other attractions include Ta-Daa Lady’s Eco Dome, an annual tree and plant sale, bike-powered smoothie stop, storytelling, kid’s eco-crafts, an urban farmers’ market, KPU’s digital photo booth, animals from Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society, a mobile version of the Museum of Surrey, tree-care tips from B.C. Plant Health Care and more.

Surrey Civic Plaza is located at 13450 104th Ave.



