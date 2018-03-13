SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 14 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and much more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Dan Weber (as Henry Perkins) and Lynne Karey-McKenna (Jean) star in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s production of the comedy “Funny Money,” staged at Surrey Arts Centre on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17. See listing under Theatre/Stage.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

The Byrd/Flamingo: Live music and shows at new-look hotel property, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events. March 16: Pigpen w/ Sly Detrick, Lou Danger & the Thrills and Tribal X (the Byrd); March 23: Pointed Sticks (Byrd); March 23: Aviator Shades w/ Redwoods, Nine O’Clock Gun and Joey Chaos (Blackbird Hall); March 24: Fair Warning with OC/DC (Blackbird Hall); March 24: Calm Like A Bomb, Touch The Sun, Sunset Gore (Byrd); March 28: The Damn Truth (Byrd); March 31: Two Car Train, with The Thick of It and Chelsea’s Tail (Blackbird Hall).

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights, live bands, trivia, karaoke. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and special events Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Jacques Plante & the Parkdale Knitting League”: Naked Stage company presents a staged reading of Paul McLaughlin play, directed by Colleen McGoff Dean, at Newton Cultural Centre, from March 16-18. Tickets $15 via nakedstage.net, brownpapertickets.com and at door.

“Funny Money”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company brings Ray Cooney-penned comedy to Surrey Arts Centre on March 16-17, with direction by Ellie King. “A mild mannered man, living somewhere in the Lower Mainland, comes home with a briefcase full of money that he accidentally picked up on SkyTrain, and then tries to skip the country to avoid the cops and the bad guys who now have his briefcase by mistake.” Tickets from $8, rctheatreco.com, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. March 25: Miles Black & Friends; April 8: Cory Weeds; April 22: Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye; May 6: Mighty Fraser Big Band; May 13: Bill Sample & Darlene Ketchum Quintet; May 27: Karin Plato & Friends; June 10: Doc Fingers Quartet; June 24: Gabriel Hasselbach.

Surrey Arts Centre’s 50th anniversary gala event on Wednesday, March 14, featuring performance by BC World Music Collective. “Mingle, reminisce and enjoy some finger food,” followed by the collective’s performance. Tickets start at $26, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

MARKETS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

CULTURE

Jashan-E-Visakhi 2018 event at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 24, presented by Friday Film Factory (fridayfilmfactory.com). Tickets range from $25 to $50, 604-507-6355.

AWARDS

VMW Awards 2018: Voices of Muslim Women organization hosts event at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on April 22, including film festival, awards gala, photography art exhibit and performances, 7 p.m. start. Screening of select films showcasing “the narratives and personal journeys of local Muslim girls and women, as well as the VMW Awards ceremony, followed by refreshments, selfies, and hobnobbing.” Tickets range from $20-$40, 604-507-6355. Info: voicesofmuslimwomen.com.

CHARITY

Clothes 2 U: “Free clothes, toys, linens, books, diapers, personal and small household items for those in need, M/F, baby to adult,” at event on Saturday, April 7 at rear of Zion Lutheran Church, 5950 179th St., Cloverdale, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “The church is covering the $1 admission fee. To ensure a fair distribution we monitor amounts taken. Volunteer or learn more at clothes2u.ca or call 604-857-4617.”

FESTIVALS

Surrey Festival of Dance: 52nd annual dance competition and showcase held at Surrey Arts Centre from April 3 to 28, plus No Borders Group Dance Challenge on May 12. Organization’s mandate is “to provide a high-quality forum for dancers to perform, also to improve and expand dance awareness throughout the community.” Info: 604-585-3320, Surreyfestival.com.

Party for the Planet: Surrey’s annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104th Ave., featuring live music, tree and plant sale, “enviro-bungee,” an Adventure Zone, bike-powered smoothie shop and other attractions, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Music by Sam Roberts (acoustic), Bobs & Lolo, Star Captains, Colin Bullock Duo, The Freshest, Rockin’ Robin, Smile Band, Luke Wallace and more. Info: surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

COMEDY

“Letterkenny Live”: Touring show based on the CraveTV series comes to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on April 6, starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach) in original sketches and stand-up sets from Wilson and Forward. Ticket range from $35 to $75, plus service charges, via livenationentertainment.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on select days at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, as fundraiser for church activities. Call for info: 604-583-8591. Next event on Saturday, Feb 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

“Midget Wrestling Warriors”: All Star Wrestling event on Saturday, March 24 at Alice McKay Building, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 6050A 176 St., Surrey, featuring Short Sleeve Sampson, Prince Akeem, Mini Fussion, Rob The Giant and more. General Admission tickets $20, vtixonline.com.

CULTURE

Desi-Q cultural celebration hosted by Sher Vancouver in celebration of its 10th anniversary, on Sunday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m. at Bollywood Banquet Hall, Surrey. “Sher Vancouver is a non-profit organization for LGBTQ South Asians and their friends, families and allies. Join us for South Asian culture, music, food and history. An Indian buffet dinner will be served. We will also recognize the winners of the January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award.” Tickets by donation (on a sliding scale from $15 to $25+). Search for event title at eventbrite.com, or visit shervancouver.com.

COMMUNITY

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade: Annual Sikh religious parade and related events on Saturday, April 21 in Newton, to and from Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar (12885 85th Ave.), featuring cultural floats, community performers and live music. “To pay tribute to the harvest celebration roots of the parade, attendees are given free food and drink from hundreds of local residents and businesses.” Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/15046.aspx.

YOUTH

Teen Trade School Fair at Guildford Library on Monday, March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m., 15105 105th Ave., Surrey. “Seeking fast track alternatives to college or university? Come check out the variety of choices available at the Teen Trade School Fair. No need to register, just drop-in. Ages 13-25. Info: surreylibraries.ca/events.

ANTIQUES

Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show at the Agriplex on Saturday, March 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 17798 62 Ave, Surrey. Admission $5. “170 + tables of antiques & collectibles. Many new and out of town vendors with fresh finds. Come explore and hunt for those yesteryear treasures. Meet like minded collectors!” Contact Greg Finn, vixsteel@hotmail.com, 778-347-6794, cacsgroup.com. Free parking.

DANCE SHOWS

“Spring Funk Carnival”: Shiamak Vancouver’s showcase dance event at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 17, 6 p.m. start. “Students (ages 4-65 years) will bring the stage alive with the magic of celebration and, of course, Bollywood’s high-energy remixes. Spring Funk is a culmination of a 10-week training program that provides its participants a great platform to showcase their dance skills and integrates people from all ages, communities and backgrounds through dance and the performing arts.” Info and tickets ($17): 604-507-6355.

“The Art of Dance: An International Dance Day Celebration” presented by XBa School of Dance, on April 29 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 7 p.m., 13750 88th Ave. “Surrey’s only professional contemporary dance company, DISKORDANSE, returns with another stunning, ground-breaking performance,” with guests Isidora and Dragan Markovic, of SKUD Zavicaj Serbian Folk Group, and Keri Ring-Ferguson of Keri’s School of Highland Dance. All-ages, tickets $20 at tickets.surrey.ca or 605-501-5566.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale” at city-hosted events, at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Don Christian Recreation Centre, Clayton Hall (various dates in January, February and March). Call 604-598-7960 for details, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx for schedule.

TEENS

YMCA Teen Mindfulness Group: “Do you worry about school? Or about making new friends and what others think of you? You’re not alone. Everyone experiences worries, anxiety and stress. The YMCA Teen Mindfulness Group helps teens learn new ways of dealing with these feelings so that they don’t get in the way of doing things they want to do.” Free program, teens 13-17 years are welcome to apply. Group meets weekly for six weeks at Tong Louie Family YMCA (14988 57th Ave., Surrey). Register for an information session on March 7 or 14. Visit the facility to register, or go online at gv.ymca.ca/Programs/Youth-Engagement/Teen-Mindfulness-Group.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Contact our Engagement Assistant at artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India,” to March 5; “Art by Surrey Elementary School Students,” to May 18. “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” from Feb. 24 to Aug. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. “Alex McLeod: PHANTASMAGORIA,” on view to April 29.

SPORTS/REC

TRI Surrey 2018: Surrey’s second annual indoor sprint triathlon at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105 Ave) on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Accomplish your fitness goals, compete with friends or family and try something new. Complete the 20 minute swim, 30 minute bike and 20 minute run as an individual or a team of two-three people. Registration also includes a race package.” Call 604-501-5100 to register. Fees are $25 for adult (registration code 4572000), $50 for adult team (4572001), $10 for youth (4572002) and $25 for youth team (4572003).

BUSINESS

BC’s Attorney General David Eby to speak to Surrey Board of Trade on ICBC and money laundering, Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30am at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. “Minister Eby will discuss the changes to ICBC and comment on the B.C government’s efforts to crackdown on money laundering in the province.” Info: 604.581.7130.

SENIORS

“Global Cafe for seniors: Ireland” event at Guildford Recreation Centre on Thursday, March 15, starting at noon. “Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guildford’s Global Cafe in March featuring the country of Ireland. Enjoy a delicious meal and dessert along with live music by Steve Hillis and an Irish dance performance by the Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy.” Please register before March 8 by calling 604-501-5100 (Reg #4589770).

Active Aging Resource Fair at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105th Ave.) on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second annual event brings together local community businesses, organizations and resources that support healthy active aging in Surrey as part of the Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors. “Interactive resource booths will host opportunities where generations can connect and be active and engaged in the community. Learn about new technology and health innovations, nutrition, travel, fitness and overall wellness.” Main-stage performers include Sweetpea Swing Band, Beauty Shop Dolls, Bruce Hunt Magic Show and more. Contact Carissa Bootsma, 604-591-4274, carissa.bootsma@surrey.ca.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

NATURE

Spring Fling event at Surrey Nature Centre on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 14225 Green Timbers Way. “Join us as we celebrate the start of spring at the Surrey Nature Centre! We’ll have lots of fun family activities for you to enjoy, including guided walks, story times, facepainting and nature-themed crafts.” Info: 604-502-6065, naturecentre@surrey.ca.

Earth Day Pilgrimage at Delta Nature Reserve on Sunday, April 22, 1:30-4 pm, 10389 Nordel Court, North Delta. “Come and show your support for Burns Bog and our global peatlands. Recharge your spirits while surrounded by nature and good company as we walk through the tranquil Delta Nature Reserve. Performers will sing, drum, and dance as we walk the boardwalk path together into the quiet cedar grove. Special guests: Aline LaFlamme and the Daughters of the Drum, Susan Summers and the Sacred Web Singers, & others.” Free/by donation. Info: 604-572-0373, burnsbog.org.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

WALKS/RUNS

MS Walk at Tynehead Regional Park (Serpentine Fields entrance) on Sunday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10017 168 St., Surrey. “Bring your family and friends together to share in the start/finish-line activities, team awards ceremonies and amazing stories from people living with MS.” Info: surreymswalk@gmail.com, 604-842-5734.

TRAVEL

Singles Travel Club meets on Monday, March 19 at 6pm for dinner at Ricky’s Family Restaurant, 19219 56th Ave, Surrey. “We offer group tours for the solo traveler – meet new friends , enjoy the security of travelling in a group & avoid the costly single supplement. Presentation on trips available for 2018.” Info: singlestravelclub.ca, RSVP to Val, 604-529-1552.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

“Arts 2018”: Entries sought for annual juried exhibition of visual art at Surrey Art Gallery from June 30 to Sept. 1. Prizes to be won in several categories. Entry deadline is May 16. For details, call 604-594-2700 or visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

AUDITIONS

“Romeo and Juliet”: Auditions for Bard in the Valley production of Shakespeare play to be held Sunday, March 18 and Monday, March 19 at Douglas Park rec centre, Langley. “This is a non-equity production. Everyone is welcome! For more information, contact producer Diane Gendron at info@bardinthevalley.com.” Performance dates are in June and July.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice volunteer training program: Local non-profit society supports individuals dealing with a life-limiting illness. “We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs. This 33-hour course provides learners with a basic introduction to Hospice Palliative Care and the knowledge and skills necessary to work as a hospice volunteer with those impacted by a serious, life-limiting illness or grieving a loss by death.” From April 4 to May 16, classes run Wed. 6-8:30 and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fee: $100. Contact Tricia Keith, tricia@surreyhospice.com. Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.