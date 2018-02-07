A scene from the “Lux-Me” pilot filmed at The Taphouse in Guildford. (Photo: Youtube.com)

Surrey filmmakers’ futuristic dating-app tale in Storyhive contest voting

10-minute ‘Lux-Me’ pilot among 30 finalists

Some Surrey-based filmmakers are looking for votes in the latest round of the Telus-backed Storyhive contest.

Rendering Glint Films’ Lux-Me web-series pilot is among projects vying for $50,000 in additional grant money that would bring their full web series to life.

Voting began Monday (Feb. 5) and continues until Friday (Feb. 9), according to producer Sumeet Kumar.

• READ MORE: Surrey filmmakers in Storyhive contest hunt with futuristic dating-app tale, from October 2017.

Last fall, Lux-Me, a sci-fi romantic comedy, earned project lead Bhaveek Makan and collaborators a $10,000 grant to produce a web-series pilot, on the strength of a minute-long pitch video. Of 215 contest entries, Lux-Me was among 30 project finalists from B.C. and Alberta.

Along with Kumar, director/writer Makan is joined on the six-person creative team by his brother Jashan Makan, Pooja Patel, Kajal Jindal and Bhavesh Chauhan.

A 10-minute pilot of Lux-Me is among 30 posted to the storyhive.com website.

The video features the characters Aru and Noori, who both download a social dating app and get pulled into a world of augmented reality.

“Everything falls apart, when Aru begins to change his visible stats around different people, to feel accepted in different groups,” says a project description on the website.

Actors featured in the pilot include Praneet Akilla, Prabhjot Nijjar, Prashant Patel, Rami Kahlon, Arundeep Sandhu, Melvin Voon, Ashley Chodat and Wahid Ibn Reza.

Scenes were filmed at The Taphouse restaurant/bar in Guildford.

Check it out below:


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
