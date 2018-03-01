Surrey hosting western-themed public skates this weekend

Check your cowboy boots at the door and lace up your skates

The Cloverdale Arena. (City of Surrey / surrey.ca)

Check your cowboy boots at the door and lace up your skates. The City of Surrey is hosting a series of public skates with a western twist this weekend.

Friday, March 2, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Cloverdale Arena (6090 176 Street)

Saturday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at South Surrey Arena (2199 148 Street)

Sunday, March 4, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena (16555 Fraser Hwy)

Regular admission fees apply. Skates and helmets can be rented at the arenas.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation or call 604-501-5100.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

