Surrey hosting western-themed public skates this weekend

Check your cowboy boots at the door and lace up your skates. The City of Surrey is hosting a series of public skates with a western twist this weekend.
- Friday, March 2, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Cloverdale Arena (6090 176 Street)
- Saturday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at South Surrey Arena (2199 148 Street)
- Sunday, March 4, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena (16555 Fraser Hwy)
Regular admission fees apply. Skates and helmets can be rented at the arenas.
For more information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation or call 604-501-5100.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter