Surrey talk by a woman Oprah calls an ‘astonishingly gifted intuitive’

SURREY — A three-date tour of Canada by Caroline Myss includes a stop at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre in February.

The Sullivan-area theatre plays host to the American author and speaker, who is celebrated in the fields of human consciousness and mysticism, on Sunday, Feb. 11, with tour stops later in Victoria (Feb. 13) and Toronto (Feb. 15).

Ticket prices for her talk, called “The Power Of Your Words,” start at $57 and climb as high as $147 on eventbrite.com. Event details are posted at iamgenie.org/carolinemysscanada.

Myss (pronounce mace) is the author of Anatomy of the Spirit, Sacred Contracts, Invisible Acts of Power and Why People Don’t Heal and How They Can.

The tour website says she holds degrees in journalism, theology, intuition and energy medicine.

In a post at Oprah.com, Oprah Winfrey calls Myss “an astonishingly gifted intuitive who can see into people’s bodies and souls.”

The Chicago-raised Myss made her debut on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1998, to talk about her work.

“At one point in the conversation,” Winfrey wrote in 2013, “I noticed the studio audience looking at both of us like we were speaking a foreign language – back then the idea of a mind-body-spirit connection was indeed a foreign concept to many people.

“Caroline has been at the forefront of advancing spiritual insight and enlightenment in our culture. She is a teacher, thought leader, and mystic for the times we live in.”

The title of Myss’ “The Power of Words” workshop says it all, pretty much.

“Like so many people, you may think that it takes money or status to change the quality of your life. But that has never been the truth,” she writes in a post at iamgenie.org.

“A genuinely empowered person recognizes the authority that words carry. Have you ever stopped to consider how much power is contained in every word that you say? Everyone has certainly felt the power of the words another person has spoken to them, especially if those words were expressing love – or anger.

“An entire universe exists in every word you say. Words are power. We ‘give our word’ to someone as a way of sealing a bond. Breaking our ‘word’ represents the shattering of a commitment and can devastate a relationship forever. Words are the creative tools through which you form the stories you tell yourself about every experience in your life.”

Myss is not without her critics, apparently.

A page devoted to her on Wikipedia notes that in Michael Shermer’s book, The Skeptic: Encyclopedia of Pseudoscience, Phil Molé writes, “Caroline Myss offers no tangible evidence to support any of her claims. Her hypothetical energy system cannot be detected, her intuitive diagnostic abilities are unproven, and her holistic philosophy is riddled with inconsistencies and unsubstantiated judgments.”

Also, Joe Nickell, a paranormal investigator, is quoted as saying, “Myss provides no proof of her alleged abilities. She intuits, of course, her intuitive power, offers only hearsay testimonials and anecdotal evidence as support.”