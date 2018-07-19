Surrey trampoline park marks ‘World Jump Day’ with ‘BOGOF’ promo

“World Jump Day” is something to celebrate at a Surrey trampoline park.
A one-time “BOGOF” promo on Friday (July 20) will be offered at the Sky Zone facility in the Bridgeview area, from noon to 5 p.m.
That’s “buy one, get one free.” For every admission purchased, one is given free at Sky Zone that afternoon.
World Jump Day is “the biggest jump day of the year,” according to the L.A.-based Konnect Agency.
“Sky Zone Surrey provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include brand classics such as SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Foam Zone and Freestyle Jump,” the agency says in a press release.
The trampoline park is located at 11125 124th St., Surrey.
The hashtag #JoinTheJump has been created for World Jump Day.