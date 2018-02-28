Sam Roberts will headline Surrey’s Party for the Planet event, in celebration of Earth Day. (File photo)

Surrey’s Earth Day party to feature Sam Roberts in matinee concert

Party for the Planet event set for April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

SURREY — Canadian musician Sam Roberts will headline Surrey’s Earth Day event this year.

The annual Party for the Planet festival will be held on Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Roberts, a five-time Juno Award winner, will do an “intimate matinee headline performance” at the event starting at 3:15 p.m.

Admission is free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

The event will also feature performances by Vancouver-based children’s musical duo Bobs & Lolo, pop/R&B band Star Captains, DJ and production group The Freshest, children’s entertainers Rockin’ Robin, the Colin Bullock Duo and the Smile Band.

“We are excited to host Canadian music icon Sam Roberts as our first-ever matinee headliner at Party for the Planet,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner.

“This year we have scheduled our headline act so it is more accessible to families and attendees as they visit the various environmental and educational exhibits throughout the day,” she added.

“We invite everyone to come out and learn about the City of Surrey’s many ongoing sustainability initiatives while experiencing exceptional Canadian entertainment in celebration of Earth Day.”

This year’s Party for the Planet will include the annual tree and plant sale, a rock climbing wall, bike-powered smoothie stop, storytelling, kid’s eco-crafts, road hockey, an urban farmers’ market, food trucks and a variety of local vendors.

For more details, visit surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey’s FVDED fest to feature rapper Future, DJ Kygo this summer

Just Posted

Surrey’s Earth Day party to feature Sam Roberts in matinee concert

Party for the Planet event set for April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Firefighters stand with Cloverdale students on Pink Shirt Day

Surrey Fire Department dropped by Cloverdale Learning Centre on Pink Shirt Day to show support

Surrey MP steps down as chair of Liberal Pacific Caucus in wake of Atwal controversy

Randeep Sarai announced his decision on Twitter

Surrey’s FVDED fest to feature rapper Future, DJ Kygo this summer

Lineup for the annual music festival announced Wednesday

Surrey Board of Trade has mixed reviews for federal budget

The board likes some aspects of Tuesday’s budget but says it leaves “economic uncertainty” for Canada

Surrey’s Sanehpreet Basra looks to provincials after training with NextGEN field hockey team

Member of Panthers Field Hockey Club says training camp in California was ‘intense’ but fun

New mindfulness course doesn’t sit comfortably with school trustee

Yoga poses have been in Chilliwack school for past 15 years, says fitness teacher

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Most Read

l -->