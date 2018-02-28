Surrey’s Earth Day party to feature Sam Roberts in matinee concert

Party for the Planet event set for April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Sam Roberts will headline Surrey’s Party for the Planet event, in celebration of Earth Day. (File photo)

SURREY — Canadian musician Sam Roberts will headline Surrey’s Earth Day event this year.

The annual Party for the Planet festival will be held on Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Roberts, a five-time Juno Award winner, will do an “intimate matinee headline performance” at the event starting at 3:15 p.m.

Admission is free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

The event will also feature performances by Vancouver-based children’s musical duo Bobs & Lolo, pop/R&B band Star Captains, DJ and production group The Freshest, children’s entertainers Rockin’ Robin, the Colin Bullock Duo and the Smile Band.

“We are excited to host Canadian music icon Sam Roberts as our first-ever matinee headliner at Party for the Planet,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner.

“This year we have scheduled our headline act so it is more accessible to families and attendees as they visit the various environmental and educational exhibits throughout the day,” she added.

“We invite everyone to come out and learn about the City of Surrey’s many ongoing sustainability initiatives while experiencing exceptional Canadian entertainment in celebration of Earth Day.”

This year’s Party for the Planet will include the annual tree and plant sale, a rock climbing wall, bike-powered smoothie stop, storytelling, kid’s eco-crafts, road hockey, an urban farmers’ market, food trucks and a variety of local vendors.

For more details, visit surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter