Surrey’s FVDED fest to feature rapper Future, DJ Kygo this summer

American rapper Future will headline Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival this summer. (Photo: Wikimedia)

SURREY — Tickets for the 2018 edition of Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival go on sale Thursday, March 1 at 11 a.m.

This year, the annual event will be headlined by American rapper Future and Norwegian DJ Kygo, among other artists announced Wednesday by Live Nation Canada and Blueprint.

The dates are July 6 and 7 at Holland Park.

Scroll down to see the full lineup of artists set to perform this year.

“This year’s FVDED will again feature some of the biggest names in dance, hip hop, rap, and modern R&B,” concert presenters said in a press release. “Fans can enjoy non-stop music across three stages, with a fresh new look and feel planned for the Northwest Stage.”

The festival “promises to be better than ever with increased capacity for bigger crowds, an edgy, high-calibre lineup and state-of-the-art stages that serve as the perfect backdrop for all of our artists,” said Blueprint founder Alvaro Prol.

FVDED in the Park is billed as the largest outdoor music event in Metro Vancouver, with over 40,000 festival-goers attending the two-day event in 2017.

The event “continues to attract a lineup of top talent that speaks to the diversity of the fans who attend,” says Ryan Balaski, festival promoter, Live Nation Canada.

“Working closely with the City of Surrey we’ve grown this event into one of the most successful outdoor music festivals in the area, providing fans with a great performance lineup, a scenic and easily accessible location, and great staff who can keep everything running smoothly.”

General admission passes and 19+ VIP passes for FVDED will be released on Thursday, March 1 at 11 a.m. The single-day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, with single-day tickets also available at that time. Visit fvdedinthepark.com for details.

2018 FVDED IN THE PARK LINEUP

FUTURE

KYGO

KASKADE

A$AP FERG

KEHLANI

BROCKHAMPTON

ILLENIUM

REZZ

NAV

DUKE DUMONT

TRIPPIE REDD

LIL SKIES

SLANDER

BAZZI

K?D

OOKAY

88GLAM

CHRIS LAKE

AC SLATER

DESTRUCTO

KILLY

WHETHAN

GRANDTHEFT

MURDA BEATZ

SMOOKY MARGIELAA

HARRISON BROME

BERHANA

LONDON ON DA TRACK

GRAVES

NOODLES

A.CHAL

JACK HARLOW

ROBOTAKI

BLAISE MOORE

TAILS

JUELZ

HOSTED BY:

REUP DJS – RICO UNO & GENIE

HYPHY DJS – SEKO, MARVEL & SAILOR GERRY