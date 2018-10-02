Projected lights at the Garden Light Festival at Bear Creek Park in 2015. (File photo: Gord Goble)

Surrey’s Garden Light Festival grows to seven nights in November

At Bear Creek Park, free admission and themed nights planned for 2018

More lights and more nights are promised during this fall’s Garden Light Festival at Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

The event will run from Nov. 4 to 10 during the evening hours. Admission is free, and themed nights are planned.

“This year, the Light Festival at Bear Creek Park will run for seven nights and will feature thousands more lights,” raves a post on the City of Surrey’s website (surrey.ca).

“Admire illuminated trees, dazzling displays and sparkling lights throughout the garden. Stroll through an ever changing display of colour.”

The festival has grown from a single-night event in 2016 to a two-night gathering in 2017, to seven nights in 2018.

This year, the Telus-sponsored festival kicks off Nov. 4 with “fun family festivities featuring an activity zone, food trucks, roving performers, and more.”

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Diwali-inspired music, food and performers are promised. That afternoon, from 4 to 5 p.m., guests are invited to construct collaborative lanterns with mentoring artists Roxanne Charles and Debbie Westergaard Tuepah at nearby Surrey Art Gallery, and then “take them out for a walk afterwards.”

Most of the seven nights are billed as “quiet… with just the lights.”

A shuttle is in the works to get patrons to and from the festival site, at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey.

In a “Don’t Forget” post on the website, fest planners suggest patrons bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.

“Parking is available at both 88th Avenue and 140th Street parking lots, but it will be busy (so) consider taking the shuttle, carpooling or walking to the festival.” Also, “please leave your 4-legged friends at home.”

For more festival details, call 604-501-5050.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
