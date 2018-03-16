Surrey’s Khanvict set to perform at Junos-related Let’s Hear It! LIVE fest

Two-day outdoor event in Vancouver held in advance of awards show, at Rogers Arena on March 25

A Surrey-based DJ known as Khanvict is among performers at a free outdoor music festival happening in Vancouver on the weekend of March 23-24.

The family-friendly Let’s Hear It! LIVE concert, a Juno Awards-related event billed as “the first outdoor festival of the year,” will take place under a canopy at Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza, 750 Hornby St.

The festival aims to showcase “top talent from various music scenes across B.C.,” and will be hosted by CBC broadcasters Dan Burritt, Gloria Macarenko, Julie Nesrallah, Stephen Quinn and Lien Yeung.

Asad Khan, professionally known as Khanvict, is a Pakistani-Canadian DJ and producer based in Surrey.

“Having arrived as an immigrant in 2001, Khanvict explores his roots through his music,” says a post on his website, khanvict.ca. “His style blends elements of classic Bollywood, Sufi and Panjabi music with Bass, Moombahton and Trap.”

After creating a name for himself in the South Asian wedding circuit, Khanvict is aiming for the mainstream with original productions and main-stage concert appearances. His set will cap the Let’s Hear It! LIVE festival on Saturday (March 24) starting at 8 p.m., with Horsepowar and Desi Sub Culture.

A couple dozen other artists will perform at the festival, including The Funk Hunters, Little Destroyer, Peach Pit, The Boom Booms, Fionn, Fintan O’Brien and Bukola. See the full schedule at letshearitbc.com.

B.C. is a hotbed for emerging talent, raved Alex Grigg, executive director of Music BC and member of the JUNO Host Committee.

“We wanted to curate a free program that would not only entertain local audiences, but also showcase the diversity of our city and province to fans coming to Vancouver for the JUNO Awards,” he stated. “From the heavy beats of the Funk Hunters, to the country twang of Shawn Austin, all the way to the South Asian fusion sounds of Desi Sub Culture and Khanvict, this event will not disappoint.”

MuciCounts StarBand is a multi-school wind orchestra featuring 65+ students from Vancouver-area schools. We are the only school from Surrey to be selected! Come and support the talented musicians from Tamanawis that have been chosen to play in the StarBand. #@surrey_schools pic.twitter.com/rTUB9UojFz — Tamanawis Secondary (@Tamanawis) March 8, 2018

On the Saturday, the music will start at 9:30 a.m. with kid-friendly performers presented by CBC Kids.

Another highlight of the day will be a special performance by the MusiCounts StarBand at 3 p.m., accompanied by the band Dear Rouge. The Mark Reid-led StarBand is a multi-school wind orchestra featuring 65-plus students from Vancouver-area schools, including Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey, in honour of the MusiCounts Band Aid Program.

The 47th annual Juno Awards and Juno Week 2018 will be staged in Vancouver from March 19 through March 25, culminating in the awards event on Sunday, March 25 at Rogers Arena, starting at 5 p.m. local time. Performers at the awards event include Arcade Fire, Arkells, Daniel Caesar, Diana Krall, Felix Cartal, Jessie Reyez, Lights, Shawn Hook and The Jerry Cans. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, or visit junoawards.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter