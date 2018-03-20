The art of altered books shown by Surrey artist

Elizabeth Carefoot is eager to teach others about “the art of the altered book,” the title of her upcoming talk at Surrey Art Gallery.

The Surrey-based visual artist will show attendees how that old or unwanted book could become that next art project, as part of her free-admission Thursday Artist Talk on April 5.

An altered book is a form of mixed-media art that changes a book from its original form into a different form. It can involve simple alteration, like drawing or gluing objects on the page, to complex book manipulation that creates sculptures or pop-up pieces.

Hardcover books with bindings that can be easily removed are the best candidates, Carefoot says.

“One of the best things about altered books is that you can apply any technique you already know from other creative endeavours to your book.”

Carefoot loves to play in all sorts of mediums. Her work in the local arts community, including setting up bursaries for emerging artists, led to a Surrey Civic Treasure award in 2014.

A handout with detailed instructions, for anyone wanting to start their own altered-book project, will be available at the gallery association’s event, which runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 13750 88th Ave.

Refreshments will be available at the gathering, presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association in partnership with Surrey Art Gallery, with support from the Arts Council of Surrey. For more details, call 604-501-5566.

An example of Elizabeth Carefoot’s altered-book art.