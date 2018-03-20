An example of Elizabeth Carefoot’s altered-book art.

The art of altered books shown by Surrey artist

Award-winning Elizabeth Carefoot at Surrey Art Gallery event April 5

Elizabeth Carefoot is eager to teach others about “the art of the altered book,” the title of her upcoming talk at Surrey Art Gallery.

The Surrey-based visual artist will show attendees how that old or unwanted book could become that next art project, as part of her free-admission Thursday Artist Talk on April 5.

An altered book is a form of mixed-media art that changes a book from its original form into a different form. It can involve simple alteration, like drawing or gluing objects on the page, to complex book manipulation that creates sculptures or pop-up pieces.

Hardcover books with bindings that can be easily removed are the best candidates, Carefoot says.

“One of the best things about altered books is that you can apply any technique you already know from other creative endeavours to your book.”

Carefoot loves to play in all sorts of mediums. Her work in the local arts community, including setting up bursaries for emerging artists, led to a Surrey Civic Treasure award in 2014.

• READ MORE: Three more Surrey Civic Treasures named, from 2014.

A handout with detailed instructions, for anyone wanting to start their own altered-book project, will be available at the gallery association’s event, which runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 13750 88th Ave.

Refreshments will be available at the gathering, presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association in partnership with Surrey Art Gallery, with support from the Arts Council of Surrey. For more details, call 604-501-5566.

 

An example of Elizabeth Carefoot’s altered-book art.

Surrey-based artist Elizabeth Carefoot.

Previous story
StarBand time at JUNOs events for Surrey student musicians

Just Posted

White Rock mayor says pier flyers ‘shameful’

Democracy Direct says it has no knowledge of posters

Police return to South Surrey scene where man died during arrest

IIO Chief Civilian Director says circumstances ‘not unfamiliar’

StarBand time at JUNOs events for Surrey student musicians

Tamanawis-trained players in multi-school wind orchestra this weekend

Pink’s Comedy Club to open at Surrey’s Flamingo with Ivan Decker show

Opening-night event April 12 at King George Boulevard venue

Free parking not in the cards for Fraser Valley hospitals

Chair says board may look at ways to make parking easier, but not free

VIDEO: Teen girl sent to hospital after fight stemming from house party

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

Police responded to three recent incidents that sent seven people to hospital

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->