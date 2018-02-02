Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula with Alex Browne

Vancouver-based tenor saxophonist and educator Steve Kaldestad will be the special guest at the seventh South-End Summit concert featuring the outstanding jazz bands of Earl Marriott, Semiahmoo and Elgin Park secondaries, Saturday (Feb. 3) at Marriott’s Wheelhouse Theatre. (Contributed photo)

Big band students

Semiahmoo Arts Society presents the seventh annual South End Summit Saturday (Feb. 3), 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Wheelhouse Theatre (Earl Marriott Secondary) 15751 16 Ave., Surrey.

Guest artist Steve Kaldestad, internationally-renowned Vancouver-based tenor saxophonist and educator, will join award-winning jazz bands from Peninsula secondary schools (EMS, Semiahmoo and Elgin Park) in a display of big band musicianship highlighting ensemble sound and cohesion as well as solo prowess .

The event, aimed at sharing the schools’ music programs with the community, will also feature the presentation of the Dal Richards Scholarship.

Seats are on a first-come, first-served basis, proceeds support the Semiahmoo, EMS and Elgin Park music departments and Semiahmoo Arts programs.

Tickets ($20; seniors and students $15) are available online at semiahmooarts.com or at the Semiahmoo Arts office, 14601 20 Ave. (604-536-8333) or at Tapestry Music, 1335 Johnston Rd., White Rock.

Blue Frog

The music continues at White Rock’s popular intimate 100-seat concert venue, Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.).

Among upcoming shows is an evening with The Lonesome Ace String Band on Saturday (Feb. 3).

Chris Coole on banjo, John Showman on fiddle and Max Heineman on bass are renowned for bringing grit, skill and abandon to old-time, Appalachian folk songs and fiddle/banjo tunes, with a deep respect for the roots of the music, a keen sense of innovation to the performance and material, and a passion for the sound.

The band’s soon-to-be-released third album, When The Sun Comes Up, takes a step away from the traditional repertoire of the first two recordings and features the songwriting of all three members.

Among upcoming acts, popular Led Zeppelin tribute show Led Zepagain returns Sunday (Feb. 4), The Contenders – legendary folk performers Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard – take the stage on Feb. 22, and on Feb. 24, 2018 Maple Blues Award-winner Jason Buie and his band will be back to serve up a well-seasoned gumbo of blues, funk, rock and soul sparked by his from-the-heart vocals, fiery guitar work and charismatic stage presence. For information on other shows, and to book tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Saturday dances

Let’s Dance Events present a series of dances at the Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave. the first Saturday of each month, starting this Saturday (Feb. 3) with music by trio Revolving Doors.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets ($25 in advance or $30 at the door unless pre-booked) include concession bar, tea, coffee and catered snack at 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

The Father

Peninsula Productions presents two staged readings of Florian Zeller’s play The Father, Sunday (Feb. 4) at 8 p.m., at the company’s space at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), and Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., at Centre Stage Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave.)

Directed by Alan Brodie, the play follows Andre, who – the audience discovers – is an 80-year-old man still in his pajamas, and unable to find his watch.

As he recalls it, he used to be a tap dancer, but now lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Antoine – or perhaps he was an engineer, and his daughter now lives in London with her new lover, Pierre?

Featured readers of The Father, which Brodie describes as “a humorous and touching portrayal of life, mortality, loss and the ties that bind families,” are Hamish Cameron, Robyn Bradley, Sam Weller, Rebekah MacEwan, Gordon Law and Kelly Thompson.

For tickets ($15) visit www.peninsulaproductions.org

Classical youth

Sabrina Juan, 16-year-old principal cellist of the Surrey Youth Orchestra, will be a soloist at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s first concert of 2018, Mozart and Friends, on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

Venue is the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, (32315 South Fraser Way).

Juan, who will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, is one of two winners of the Symphony’s Young Artists’ Solo Competition featured at the concert.

A student of Joel Stobbe and professor Bo Peng, she began playing cello at five years of age and has since gained extensive experience performing on stage in music festivals and recitals. In summer 2017, Sabrina travelled to Italy to participate in the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival performing as both soloist and chamber musician.

Performing Grieg’s A Minor Piano Concerto will be Rebecca Toews.

The FVS will also perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, as well as Weber’s intense and exciting Oberon Overture.

Doors open at 2:30 pm; tickets ($20, $15 seniors and students, $5 children 12 years and under) can be purchased at www.fraservalleysymphony.org or at the door, if available.

The Garage Sale

Well-known White Rock actor Jane Mantle is featured in the role of Lois in the Surrey Little Theatre’s The Garage Sale, continues until Feb. 24.

The comedy, by B.C. playwright David King, and directed by Miles Lavkulich, has 8 p.m. performances Thursdays to Saturdays at the theatre, at 7027 184 St. (with 2 p.m. matinees Feb. 4, 11 and 18).

Phil (Cloverdale’s Caleb Walde), a middle-aged father frustrated with the direction his life has taken, has decided to sell everything and move his wife and two teenagers to the desert. Unfortunately, he has neglected to mention this to his family, who begin to discover the truth during the garage sale Phil has arranged.

Also featured are Langley actors Holly Zonneveld and Eric Ritchie, and Surrey’s Kelli Colley, Kim Waite, Brittany Vesterback and Karis Duncalfe.

Tickets ($17, $15 for seniors 65+) are available from 604-576-8451; by emailing reservations@surreylittletheatre.com; or from www.brownpapertickets.com