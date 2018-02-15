Lori Tych plays suspicious wife Jacqueline and Dan Wilhelm is her stressed-out spouse Bernard in White Rock Players Club’s lively production of the sex farce Don’t Dress For Dinner, directed by Julianne Christie, running until Feb. 24 at Coast Capital Playhouse. (Fred Partridge photo)

Don’t Dress For Dinner

The White Rock Players Club 1980s-evocative production of the racy French sex farce Don’t Dress For Dinner continues at Coast Capital Playhouse until Feb. 24.

Directed by Canadian-born film and TV actress and producer Julianne Christie, in her first show in White Rock, Marc Camoletti’s 1987 play – a followup to his 1960 mega-hit Boeing-Boeing – brings back the characters of architect/ladies man Bernard (Dann Wilhelm); his old friend, nervous, conservative accountant Robert (Tomas Gamba) and former airline stewardess Jacqueline (Lori Tych).

Bernard and Jacqueline are now married, and living in a renovated farmhouse two hours from Paris, but the arch-swinger has not reformed his ways – expecting Jacqueline to visit her mother for the weekend, he prepares an elaborate romantic tryst at his home with his mistress Suzanne (Rebecca Sutherland), a Parisian lingerie model.

To make the event truly special, Bernard even hires a Cordon Bleu cook, Suzette (Jenn Lane), and takes the precaution of inviting Robert to the house as a cover.

When Jacqueline calls off the trip, however, Bernard and Robert are catapulted into an increasingly feverish series of lies and misunderstandings. Along the way Suzanne and Suzette are forced to switch identities, and further catastrophe looms in the form of Suzette’s jealous husband George (Greg Tunner).

Don’t Dress For Dinner plays Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Feb. 17.

The venue is at 1532 Johnston Rd.

Tickets ($22, $19 students and seniors,) are available at www.whiterockplayers.ca or at the box office (604-536-7535) open Wednesday to Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Gordon Thorne art

Ocean Park artist Gordon Thorne is exhibiting his paintings throughout February at Ocean Park Library (12854 17 Ave.).

Following a successful banking career that spanned 37 years, a major portion of it spent in various postings in the West Indies, Caribbean and Asia, Thorne and his family returned to Vancouver in 1987.

Raised in Fernie in south-eastern B.C., Thorne spent many years travelling to the family cottage at Sheridan Lake in the Cariboo from where he derived much inspiration which can be readily observed in his paintings of natural landscapes, animals and flora.

The paintings featured in the current exhibit are for display only and not for sale. For information on hours, call 604-502-6304, or visit surreylibraries.ca

Bennett exhibit

Vancouver born-and-raised painter Frank Bennett’s surreal paint and ink works will be featured throughout February and March at the Semiahmoo Library, 1815 152 St.

Bennett, who received early training at the Vancouver Art School (now Emily Carr School of Art and Design), counts among his influences former instructors Don Jarvis, Jack Shadbolt, Takoe Tanabe, Roy Kiyooka, Peter Aspell, Ron Stonier and Orville Fisher.

“To create my artwork I look for shapes, lines, colour and composition, ” Bennett says in an accompanying statement.

“The work in this show reaches some of my goals – there is always something to search for while attempting an art piece. Searching is challenging and satisfying.”

For information, call 604-592-6900, or visit surreylibraries.ca

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s regular Sunday 2-5 p.m. drop in sessions of live Dixieland, hot jazz and swing music for dancing at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 continue with clarinetist Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers (Feb. 18).

Coming up on the roster of bands is well-known singer and instrumentalist Holly Arntzen’s Some Like It Hot, featuring her dad – legendary Vancouver reedman Lloyd Arntzen (Feb. 25).

The venue is at 2643 128 St.

Admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members), $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

Blue Frog

The music continues at White Rock’s popular intimate 100-seat concert venue, Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.).

Among upcoming shows is an evening with The Contenders – also known as legendary folk performers Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard – who take the stage on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 24, Maple Blues Award 2018-winner Jason Buie and his band will be back to serve up a well-seasoned gumbo of blues, funk, rock and soul sparked by his from-the-heart vocals, fiery guitar work and stage presence.

And March will feature two blockbuster-hot Celtic acts to celebrate the month of green – internationally-recognized fiddle sensation Kierah Raymond (March 10) and smoky-voiced, passionate vocalist Pat Chessell and his band (on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17)

For information on other shows, and to book tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Club 240

Popular event band March Hare returns to the Peninsula Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., as part of Club 240’s (Crescent Legion) continuing series of Friday night dances presented by the Semiahmoo Music Consortium.

The band is sure to lure dancers to the floor with its sizzling Motown/60s-era show; sparked by the great guitar and vocals of frontman Dan Hare and the unstoppable energy of of musical theatre and dance-trained female lead singer Georgia Sinton.

Rounding out the band’s sound are the dynamic keyboard stylings and background vocals of Andy Smyth and the solid drum work and vocals of Ian Paxton.

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.

Tickets to all Friday Night Club 240 events are $20 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the legion box office, or at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

Mud Bay Blues Band

The ever-popular Mud Bay Blues Band will celebrate 40 years of music making – and their fifth independent release, Mud Bay – Live at Lorenzo’s – Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., at the Crescent Legion Club 240, 2643 128 St.

Singer/harmonica player Mud Bay Slim, drummer Murphy Farrell, singer/guitarist Mark Branscombe, bassist Dennis Ingvaldson and singer/multi-instrumentalist Randall T. Carpenter on guitar, steel guitar and mandolin, after four decades of paying dues, can be classed as ‘soul survivors,’ whose music has evolved into a high-intensity blend of multiple influences, including classic Chicago blues, country, cajun, rock, soul, along with highly individual and innovative songwriting.

Tickets ($20) are available at the door or at Legion box office, 604-535-1043.

The Garage Sale

Well-known White Rock actor Jane Mantle is featured in the role of Lois in the Surrey Little Theatre production of The Garage Sale, playing until Feb. 24.

The comedy, by award-winning B.C. playwright David King, and directed by Miles Lavkulich, continues Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m. at the theatre, at 7027 184 St. (with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 18).

Phil (Cloverdale’s Caleb Walde), a middle-aged father frustrated with the direction his life has taken, has decided to sell everything and move his wife and two teenagers to the desert. Unfortunately, he has neglected to mention this to his family, who only begin to discover the truth during the garage sale Phil has arranged, and in interactions with the group of strange characters who show up.

Tickets ($17, $15 for seniors 65+) are available from 604-576-8451; by emailing reservations@surreylittletheatre.com; or from www.brownpapertickets.com

Ronald Glowe

An exhibition and sale of paintings of Western Canada by Ronald Glowe will be featured at Seventh Heaven Art and Beauty Salon in Crescent Beach on Sundays starting Feb. 25 (showings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and continuing March 4, 11 and 18.

Glowe says he likes to use his art to evoke “a little of the past and some nostalgia for those of us who appreciate the beauty of our countryside and the creatures that inhabit it.”

A keen supporter of conservation, his paintings have been used nationally for fundraising for Ducks Unlimited Canada.

The salon is located at 12185 Beecher St. (778-292-0687).

Let’s dance

Let’s Dance Events presents a series of dances at the Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave. the first Saturday of each month, continuing March 3 with music by Cheek To Cheek, followed by Nasty Habits (April 7), Inner Mild (May 5) and Front Page (June 2).

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7 -11 p.m.

Tickets ($25 in advance or $30 at the door unless pre-booked) include concession bar, tea, coffee and catered snack at 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

Kwantlen music

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s continuing series of KPU Music Faculty Showcase concerts at the Langley campus wraps up on March 2 with CD celebration – an eclectic concert combining KPU jazz and classical performers and guests, and celebrating 25 years of music instruction at KPU.

The evening will mark the official release of three new CDs, including Sun Songs by bassist (and well-known Semiahmoo Secondary alumnus) Jodi Proznick, and CDs featuring KPU’s Julia Nolan, saxophone, and Jane Hayes, piano (with violinist Joan Blackman and clarinetist Francois Houle).

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the KPU Langley auditorium, 20901 Langley Bypass.