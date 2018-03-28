Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula with Alex Browne

Contributed photo Big City Soul – featuring trumpeter and well-known Semiahmoo Secondary band teacher Kevin Lee – will play R&B, soul, funk and disco classics for dancers Friday, April 7 at Crescent Legion’s Club 240 venue.

Fathom

A new exhibition of art, Fathom, by Trinity Western University art and design program honours degree students Bailey Snider and Emily Arnett, opens Thursday (March 29) at 7 p.m. at White Rock Museum and Archives, 14870 Marine Dr.

The mixed-media works create a deliberately evocative, ambiguous atmosphere – with text and elusive imagery – designed to encourage viewers to become involved in an ongoing, ever-changing interpretation, bringing elements of their own experience to the conversation.

The exhibit, co-curated by museum curator Kate Petrusa, runs until April 30.

For opening hours and more information, visit whiterockmuseum.ca

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.

Coming up this Friday and Saturday (March 30-31) is the versatile Rick Leather, followed by singer-songwriter Braidwood (April 6-7), the band Nightwing (April 13-14) and a special appearance Sunday, April 15 by award-winning country singer/songwriter/entertainer Brent Lee and his band.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or the bar, at 604-531-4308.

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s regular Sunday 2-5 p.m. drop-in sessions of live Dixieland, hot jazz and swing music for dancing at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 continue this weekend (April 1) with trumpeter/vocalist Bonnie Northgraves and her quartet.

Upcoming bands include the Square Pegs Jazzy Band (April 8), guitarist Jack Ray’s Milk Crate Bandits (April 15) and the return of Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers (April 22). The venue is at 2643 128 St. Admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

Carefoot talk

Crescent Beach-based visual artist Elizabeth Carefoot will show how old or unwanted books can become art projects, in The Art of the Altered Book, an upcoming talk Thursday, April 5, 7:30-9 p.m., at Surrey Art Gallery.

The free-admission talk will discuss how books can be transformed into mixed-media pieces through simple alteration, like drawing or gluing objects on the page, to complex book manipulation creating sculptures or pop-up pieces.

Hardcover books with bindings that can be easily removed are the best candidates, Carefoot – who received the Surrey Civic Treasure award in 2014 – says.

A handout will be available at the gallery association-sponsored event, at 13750 88 Ave. For more information, call 604-501-5566.

Blue Frog

High-calibre musical fare continues this April at White Rock’s popular intimate 100-seat concert venue, Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.).

There are still a few tickets available for the late show of Mirrorball (Saturday, April 7) with Angela Kelman and the Polyester Philharmonic.

It’s a salute to the ’70s disco-era vibe of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind and Fire, featuring the dynamic and vivacious former Farmer’s Daughter vocalist, plus a heavy-hitter band of top Vancouver sidemen including Tom Keenlyside on reeds.

On Sunday, April 8, bandmates B.J. Owen, Dan Owen and Rich Crooks of Avenue Rd. reunite after more than 30 years to record a live album, and relive memories with loyal fans in a show that’s all heart – with proceeds going to Variety, the Children’s Charity.

And dazzling Canadian piano virtuoso Michael Kaeshammer and his A-list touring band will be at the venue Thursday, April 19, with music spanning everything from jazz, blues and boogie to originals from his latest album, No Filter.

For tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Club 240

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium’s series of Friday night dances at Crescent Legion’s Club 240 features a wide variety of bands through April.

Coming up April 7 is the classic R & B sound of all-star nine-piece band Big City Soul, fronted by vocalist Joanie Bye and Terry Raible and featuring the Big City Horns (Kevin Lee on trumpet, Terry Linburg on tenor sax and Ken Abel on baritone sax) the guitar of Michael Toth, Dan Bechard on keyboards, Johan Worst on bass and Steve Webb on drums.

On April 13, those with yen for the music and styles of the Roaring ’20s can cut a rug at Club 240’s Gatsby Party, featuring Alexander Browne (that’s me) and his Boulevardiers, with prizes for best costumes.

Favourite tunes from the past five decades are the musical territory of the dynamic South Surrey-based Ocean Park Wailers (April 20), while The Retrogrades are ready to fire up their tribute to high energy rock n’ roll on April 27.

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.

Tickets to all Friday night Club 240 events are $20 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the legion box office or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. with shows at 8 p.m.

Saturday dances

Let’s Dance Events presents a series of dances at Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave., the first Saturday of each month, continuing April 7 with retro rock band Nasty Habits, which specializes in the sounds and style of the great British bands of the ’60s and ’70s.

Upcoming attractions include Inner Mild (May 5) and Front Page (June 2). Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets ($20) include concession, bar, tea and coffee.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

Elizabeth Hollick

Well-known White Rock and South Surrey painter Elizabeth Hollick’s colourful, whimsical and provocative work will be highlighted in a new show, Body Politic, at Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88 Ave.), April 14 to June 10.

Long-celebrated for bold, figurative paintings – including exterior murals at Coast Capital Playhouse and Blue Frog Studios – Hollick juxtaposes human anatomy and the architecture and landscape of White Rock in the latest show.

The opening is April 14, in a celebration that includes her own artist’s talk at 6:30 p.m., along with concurrent SAG spring exhibitions Flow: From the Movement of People to the Circulation of Information and Ben Bogart: Watching and Dreaming.

For more information, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery

Berlin to Hollywood

The razzle-dazzle, eclectic Bergmann Piano Duo (husband-wife team Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann) will be back at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre with guest vocalist Onalea Gilbertson on Thursday, April 19, 11 a.m., in a cabaret-style coffee concert, From Berlin to Hollywood.

The concert highlights the 1920s and early 1930s collaborations of revolutionary German playwright and poet Bertolt Brecht and such composers as Paul Dessau, Hanns Eisler and Kurt Weill (including The Threepenny Opera), plus later work done by the composers (subsequent refugees from the Nazi regime) in Hollywood in the 1940s.

The event begins with a social hour at 10 a.m.

The venue is at 13750 88 Ave. For tickets, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca

Roadhouse Grille

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant – a longtime supporter of local youth talent – with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m., and listeners (and performers) are advised to arrive early for a good spot.

The venue is located at 1781 King George Blvd.

Bennett exhibit

Vancouver born-and-raised painter Frank Bennett’s surreal paint-and-ink works are featured until the end of March at Semiahmoo Library, 1815 152 St.

Bennett, who received early training at the Vancouver Art School (now Emily Carr School of Art and Design), counts among his influences former instructors Don Jarvis, Jack Shadbolt, Takoe Tanabe, Roy Kiyooka, Peter Aspell, Ron Stonier and Orville Fisher.

“To create my artwork I look for shapes, lines, colour and composition,” Bennett said in a prepared statement.

“The work in this show reaches some of my goals – there is always something to search for while attempting an art piece. Searching is challenging and satisfying.”

For information on hours, call 604-592-6900, or visit surreylibraries.ca

Pacific Showtime

The Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus is a male voice harmony group of kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in annual musical productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.

The group rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave.

New members welcome. Singers are invited to attend rehearsals and, hopefully, join in.

For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca

Handel Society

The non-profit Handel Society of Music is celebrating its 51st year of music this season.

Based in Surrey and White Rock, the singers perform Baroque-era works and other choral compositions, with orchestra, under the baton of artistic director Johan Louwersheimer.

For information on becoming a member, call 604-202-7801.