Contributed photo ‘Mr. Boogie Woogie’ – also known as Erik-Jan Overbeek, Netherlands piano-thumper extraordinaire, is ready to rock White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios on July 13.

Concerts at the Pier

The free TD Concerts at the Pier series returns starting tomorrow (July 5) at a temporary location, Totem Plaza at White Rock’s East Beach – along with two concerts at Five Corners.

The opening concert, staring at 7 p.m., features Ranj Singh and is headlined by iconic Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite.

Upcoming concerts in the series – presented by the White Rock BIA in partnership with the City of White Rock, and sponsored by TD Canada Trust – include Big City Soul (featuring Semiahmoo Secondary teacher and trumpet ace Kevin Lee, July 14 at Five Corners); and Beyond The Eyes and Daniel Wesley (July 19).

Also coming up are The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, with Big River, a tribute to Johnny Cash (July 26); Abra Cadabra, a tribute to Abba and The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John (Aug 11, at Five Corners); and, concluding the series on Aug. 18, South Surrey’s own The Wilds (featuring the multiple musical talents of Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) and The Northern Pikes.

Friday dances

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium’s regular Friday night party on the celebrated dance floor of Crescent Legion’s Club 240 continues July 6 with the music of Groove Therapy.

It’s an all-star assemblage of experienced talents adept at playing musically challenging yet eminently danceable tunes, fronted by lead vocalist and trumpet man Willy Ward (The Cooler Kings). Joining him in tight R & B horn section work – and also supplying a touch of jazz to the mix – is tenor saxist Gunther Klaus (Jason Hoover and The Epics), while the rhythm is in the capable hands of guitarist Gary Bowman, bassist David Kalancha (Deluxe) and drummer Loren Etkin (Long John Baldry, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne).

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m., and hot food is available onsite from Seriously Good Catering.

Coming up in the SMC series is Nigel Mack and the Mack Attack (Aug. 10); House Special (Aug. 24) and ever-popular show band March Hare with a salute to the ’70s (Sept. 7).

For more info on shows at Club 240, visit www.club240.ca

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, and Country Sunday live entertainment Sundays from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other special music presentations, and daily specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

Entertainers this weekend are Reckless (July 6-7).

Coming up are Nasty Habits (July 13-14), Cheek to Cheek (July 20-21), Vinyl (July 27-28), Two of a Kind (Aug. 3, 4,6) and Lonewolf (Aug. 10-11).

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m. For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or 604-531-4308.

Traditional jazz

Toe-tapping retro jazz is still a feature at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, 2-5 p.m. most Sunday afternoons.

Although White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s season is on hiatus until the fall, popular WRTJS house band Red Beans & Rice – led by WRTJS co-founder Rice Honeywell Sr. on piano (and sometimes cornet) – is back for its 14th summer season of dances.

Sessions run up to Aug. 26 (except for B.C. Day, Aug. 5, on which there will be no dance). The venue is located at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

Blues fundraiser

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium, Ted Tosoff and the White Rock Blues Society are presenting a fundraiser Sunday, July 8, at the Pacific Inn’s Rhumba Room to help out Rick Dalgarno, lead guitarist of the popular, longtime Peninsula-based, band The Blue Voodoo.

Dalgarno, a mainstay of the Vancouver music scene for many years, suffered a severe heart attack May 6. The prognosis is for a long-term recovery, which means Dalgarno – who has often pitched in with fundraisers for other causes – is now in need of help, as he is unable to play or work his regular job.

The Help Rick’s Heart fundraiser is a 4-9 p.m. musical extravaganza featuring many of Dalgarno’s friends and peers, including The Blue Voodoo (with guests ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff and Laura Bacon), Barracuda (a salute to Heart), Lone Wolf, Mojo Stars, Gale Force Blues Band, Glen Pearson, James ‘Buddy’ Rogers, Steve Sainas, David ‘Boxcar’ Gates; Jordan Carrier and Jack & Dev (Dalgarno’s nephew and daughter).

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and entry is a $20 donation at the door. Advance tickets are also available at Tapestry Music and Long & McQuade, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios (www.bluefrogstudios.ca) continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers – throughout the summer.

Coming up is the blues/folk/world music of Tri-Continental – guitarists Bill Bourne, Lester Quitzau and Madagascar Slim – (July 6); and the latin, fun, tango, gypsy, reggae and samba mix of the Gabriel Palatchi Trio (July 7), featuring tunes from their album Made In Canada.

Waiting in the wings are Mr. Boogie Woogie – also known as Erik-Jan Overbeek, “fastest, flashiest piano-thumping boogie man in the Netherlands” (July 13) – plus extraordinary California-based blues guitar-and-vocals team Kal David and Lauri Bono (July 20 and 21), and a revisit of classics by Patsy Cline and Hank Williams featuring erstwhile Surrey country singer (and longtime Nashville resident) Lisa Brokop and her husband Paul Jefferson (Aug. 10).

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.

Men’s chorus

The Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus (who recently presented the music/comedy mix Something Completely Different) is always on the watch for kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in their productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.

The group rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave. New members are welcome.

For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca

Open mic

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant, with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m. The venue is at 1781 King George Blvd.